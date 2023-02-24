The UTEP Department of Music will host the first Borderland Chopin Festival on March 3, 4, 5 and 25 at the Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall on the UTEP campus.
The festival features renowned Polish pianist Magdalena Baczewska, a professor at Columbia University. Hailed by the press as “one of the most innovative, even radical classical keyboardists in the U.S.,” and described as “Columbia University professor by day, musical sorceress by night,” pianist and harpsichordist Baczewska enjoys a multifaceted career as a concert artist, educator and speaker.
Besides concerts, lectures and master classes, artists will engage in outreach activities by visiting local schools. Baczewska will visit Parkland High School music classes on March 3. Her all-inclusive solo recital with works by Chopin, Szymanowski, Thomas “Bind Tom” Wiggins, Margaret Bonds and Florence Price, will take place at 7:30 p.m. March 4, at the Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall.
The Borderland Chopin Festival was created by Steinway artist and UTEP piano professor Oscar Macchioni to promote the music of Polish composer Frédéric Chopin and other composers from unrepresented groups in the region.
Macchioni’s vision includes annual concerts, master classes, lectures, community outreach and a piano competition open to all piano students from the area, including Juarez and Chihuahua.
This year, 32 local students are competing for cash prizes. The Winners Recital and Awards Ceremony will be at 2:30 p.m. March 5, in the Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall. The consul general of the Republic of Poland, Monika Sobczak, will attend the award ceremony.
Macchioni plans to create an international festival and piano competition starting in 2024.
