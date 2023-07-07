Dieu et mon devoir – “God and my duty.”
The phrase bears its roots from an old English coat of arms reference, dieu et mon droit – “God and my right.”
The two phrases may appear similar, but are continents apart when considering their true meaning. The emphasis of the latter is what we are entitled to or deserve, which is juxtaposed with the motivation of the former as what we owe others.
You may be wondering what this has to do with whiskey.
The phrase dieu et mon devoir is part of the coat of arms for the Willett family, founders of the Willett Distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky. Willett does not have the tradition nor market share of other distilleries in the region, but what it does not have in magnitude it possesses in character.
It is my favorite distillery due to its family culture and welcoming spirit.
The distillery was founded on a small farm owned by 27-year-old Thompson Willett in 1936.
Thompson’s family had been in the whiskey business in one form or another since 1674, when Edward Willett apprenticed in London to learn the pewter trade. In the late 1600s, the Willetts settled in Maryland, near Washington, D.C.
In the late 1700s, William, the grandson of Edward, moved to Nelson County, Kentucky. A few decades later, John David Willett became a one-third owner and Master Distiller at Moore, Willett and Frenke Distillery.
Fast forward to 2011 – how many workers do you think Willett Distillery employed? If you guessed 14, you would be correct – four family members and between eight and 12 line workers.
You may also be wondering how a distillery could only employ 14 workers. Until 2012, Willett was mainly a bottling company; they did not actually produce their own whiskey, a process more commonly known as “sourcing.”
Sourcing is when a company purchases filled whiskey barrels from another distillery and bottles the sourced whiskey with their own label.
Where did they get their whiskey prior to 2012? Nobody really knows outside of the company because they do not publish the information. However, most the whiskey was sourced from Heaven Hill Distillery just down the road in Bardstown. In 2012, they began producing their own distillate using an old copper pot still and began producing their signature whiskey in a pot still shaped bottle.
The bottle our friends at Juanito’s Liquor Store, 7810 N. Loop in El Paso, gave me access to review the Willett Family Estate Small Batch Rye Whiskey.
The first thing you’ll notice is the elegant foil old-world crest on the label. This batch comes in at 54.4 percent alcohol by volume (108.8 proof) and is aged four years in a white oak barrel. It is one of the lower-proof batches I have seen in this line. Since it is a small batch whiskey, there is considerable variability between each batch. Also, it is bottled at cask strength, which means the distiller does not water down the whiskey to manipulate the proof or flavor profile, adding to the distinctive experience between batches.
Tasting Notes
Nose: Subtle with aromas of honey, vanilla, anise, oranges and cloves. Rating: 8.5
Palate: Initially very sweet with the honey leading the way, followed by an onslaught of baking spices, citrus, lemon pepper and roasted jalapeno. Rating: 9.4
Finish: The finish lingers with heavy tannins, leather, tobacco, clove and cinnamon. Rating: 9.1
Conclusion: Aged four years, this rye whiskey punches well above its weight compared to many top- end ryes. I am not ready to put this on par with heavyweights such as Van Winkle Family Estate Rye, Sazerac 18 Year or Thomas H. Handy, but this one is heads and shoulders above every rye whiskey you can find sitting on shelves in the liquor store. It also marks the third rye whiskey in a row I have reviewed – previously High West’s Midwinter Nights Dram and Colonel E.H. Taylor Straight Rye – from three different distilleries.
My ratings: 1, Midwinter Night’s Dram; 2, Willett Family Estate Small Batch Rye second and 3, Colonel E.H. Taylor Straight Rye. I have not done the side-by-side sampling of the three, but this is my assessment without going back to the previous two bottles, completely based on palate memory.
However, the most available of the three is the Willett, as the other two are much more limited in supply and have more secondary market interest, which makes them fly off the shelves a bit faster.
Furthermore, the price point is right on target for this bottle, at about $70. Considering availability, price, and the tasting, I rate this whiskey at 9.3 out of 10. You will absolutely get top value out of this bottle. Dieu et mon devoir, “God and my duty,” exemplifies this whiskey as it dutifully fulfills our thirst for not just something unique, but a personification of what duty means. A responsibility to ensure the spirit in the bottle is just as remarkable as the crest outside the bottle.
Lou Forester has been an aficionado of bourbon whiskey for 15 years. He is the founding member of the El Paso Bourbon Club. He can be reached at – suncitysommelier@gmail.com.
