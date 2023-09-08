Welcome to the “Good Still Hunting” edition of Borderland Bourbon.
Master distillers possess unique skills only a handful of people in the world possess.
Each must have a mastery of physics, chemistry, geology, meteorology, agriculture, economics, among other disciplines to create a potable barrel of bourbon for consumers.
The genius of profitability, however, lies in marketing.
The focus of this bourbon review comes from a new distillery to the annals of El Paso Inc. – Wild Turkey Distillery.
Wild Turkey is one of the most popular and well-known brands of bourbon in the world. The namesake bourbon is a staple in bars, restaurants and homes everywhere.
Wild Turkey Distillery is not as well-known for producing high-end, super-expensive allocated bourbons as the distilleries from previous reviews. Yet, it is the ninth highest producer of bourbon, ranking just behind Maker’s Mark and Jim Beam.
The Ripy brothers opened their family distillery in 1869 on a piece of land called Wild Turkey Hill in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. However, it was not until 1940 the distillery attained its current name – Wild Turkey Distillery.
The name arose on an annual wild turkey hunting trip when a distillery executive shared the distillery’s bourbon with friends.
In 1954, master distiller Jimmy Russell joined the Wild Turkey team. Jimmy and his son Eddie Russell have been the master distillers at Wild Turkey for almost 70 years.
In 2021, Wild Turkey, owned by Campari America, released their first super-limited batch of Russell’s Reserve Barrel Proof – aged at least 13 years.
The first batch was a big hit among bourbon afficionados.
Batch 2 was named the No. 1 bourbon in 2022 by the premier bourbon expert in the world – Fred Minnick.
Minnick’s praise of the release was monumental as he used phrases like, “once in a lifetime bourbon” and “the whiskey I would love to sip every day for the rest of my life.”
How could Batch 3 ever equate to such high accolade?
Russell’s Reserve Barrel, which can be found at Juanito’s Liquor Store, 7810 N. Loop, is proof aged for at least 13 years,
According to my unconfirmed research, Batch 3 is a barrel proof blend of 41 barrels of 20-year-old, 17 barrels of 18-year-old, and the rest a combination of 14- and 15-year-old barrels from warehouses CAN, CND and CNE.
The batch might possess the oldest bourbon in the series to date. The mash bill consists of 75% corn, 13% rye, and 12% barley and is bottled at 114.8 proof.
Tasting notes
Nose: Maple syrup on a short-stack, allspice, walnuts, dragon fruit, plum and leather – exquisite. Rating: 9.6
Palate: Starts with a raspy, Miley Cyrus carbonated cherry coke bite, oaky, leathery and sprinkles of cayenne pepper. Rating: 9.6
Finish: Mild in the throat and long on the tongue, tobacco, oak, and chocolate ending with a nomadic trek of habanero heat. Rating: 9.6
Conclusion: Russell’s Reserve Barrel Proof 13-Year Batch 3 is an excellent pour, worthy of its predecessor’s selection as the No. 1 bourbon in early 2022. Rest assured, there is no drop-off from Batch 2.
I have yet to try the Wild Turkey “Master’s Keep” or the few other higher end allocated bourbons from Wild Turkey, but I cannot imagine any of them being better than this pour.
Furthermore, from a hunt standpoint, this bottle is more akin to a whitetail deer than a moose. Even if you do not find it close to MSRP at a local store, the secondary market will not break the bank.
MSRP for Russell’s Reserve Barrel Proof 13-Year Batch 3 is about $100. I paid around $165 for this bottle at Juanito’s Liquor Store.
The value is there, and it is well worth paying a little more than MSRP. In my humble opinion, this bottle will please connoisseurs who enjoy high-proof bourbons as well as those who like things a little milder.
The heat in this bottle remains on the tongue versus cramming it down your throat, which makes for a more pleasant experience.
For a total rating, I give Russell’s Reserve Barrel Proof 13-Year Batch 3 a 9.6. Balance is what this bottle is about – the almost-perfect blend of heat, depth, price-point and availability.
I am hard-pressed to find many bourbons exceeding these marks. I did discount my scoring marginally due to the lack of creativity in marketing. I know most purists ignore the fancy bottles and labels, but I do think this bourbon deserves better dressing. It is more “Coach” than “Louis Vuitton.” That said, the Russell and Wild Turkey partnership brought home their limit on this hunt. Go visit Juanito’s Liquor Store and pick up your hunting trophy today!
Lou Forester has been an aficionado of bourbon whiskey for 15 years. He is the founding member of the El Paso Bourbon Club. He can be reached at – suncitysommelier@gmail.com.
