In 1990, there was a small computer company scratching and clawing to compete with the technology giants.
Their stock price closed the year at just over 31 cents per share.
Raise your hand if you leapt on the opportunity to buy that stock by the bundle.
That company was Apple, whose shares now sell at more than $150 per share and have split many times over.
I was a sophomore in college in 1990, most likely spending $20 a week on beer. Oh, the regrets.
How, you might ask, is this guy going to tie Apple stock to bourbon?
The bourbon boom, as it has been dubbed by many aficionados, has seen its share of the “Apple effect.”
Many seemingly ordinary bourbons used to be readily available, sitting on shelves of liquor stores, but are now considered unicorns, hard-to-find bourbons. As a result, they are sold for 10 times their retail value on secondary markets.
Weller 12-Year is one such bourbon.
Weller 12-Year is what I consider a gateway bourbon, a bourbon that introduces an amateur connoisseur to something that ignites a passion to hunt rare, high-end labels.
In 2010, I would regularly visit my local liquor store in Kentucky. On the bottom shelf were dozens of Weller 12-Year priced at about $35. It quickly became a staple in my cabinet due to the low price and availability.
Two years later, I recall having dinner at a restaurant in Louisville and I asked the bartender for her favorite bourbon. She brought me Weller 12-Year.
When asked why Weller 12-Year was her favorite, she answered, “This bourbon is the exact recipe and bourbon as Pappy Van Winkle.” I knew of Pappy Van Winkle at the time, but had not ventured into the more expensive bottles at that point.
I went home and began to do some research.
Weller 12-Year, produced by the Buffalo Trace Distillery, was one of the first wheated bourbons on the market.
Wheated bourbons were brought to market in the late 1800s by a whiskey peddler named William Larue Weller who used wheat instead of rye as a secondary grain with corn and malted barley. Weller hired a man named Julian “Pappy” Van Winkle to work at his original distillery, W.L. Weller & Sons.
Van Winkle eventually founded the Stitzel Distillery that merged with the Weller Distillery to create the well-known Stitzel-Weller Distilling Company in 1935.
Stitzel-Weller closed in 1992 and the Weller label was eventually purchased by Buffalo Trace in 1999.
Weller 12-Year was introduced to market in 2001 and, being a 12-year-aged bourbon, it was a bargain because there was nothing like it on the market.
Later, it was discovered the mashbill for Weller 12-Year is the same as the Pappy Van Winkle lineup, as my bartender claimed.
The only difference between the two bourbons is in the barrel selection process. The Van Winkle family selects barrels to be Van Winkle Special Reserve “Lot B.” The remaining barrels become Weller 12-Year.
Weller 12-Year is one of my all-time favorites.
The nose is one of the best of all bourbons. It is banana, juicy-fruit, oak, and brilliantly balanced.
The palate is buttery, oaky, sweet, with notes of vanilla, toasted marshmallow, and surprisingly persistent for a low proof bourbon (90 proof).
The finish is not too hot and not too mellow. It transitions to a smoky, nutty and sweet slow burn.
It is easy to see how this bourbon is the not-so-perfect sibling of Van Winkle Special Reserve “Lot B.” It is special.
Weller 12-Year is not nearly as accessible as it was 12 years ago.
In fact, it is very difficult to find these days.
However, there is one place in town where this unicorn can be found on a shelf – locally owned and operated Juanito’s Liquor Store at 7810 North Loop. They have a drawing on the last Saturday of every month and you could find yourself with a reasonable opportunity to purchase something most connoisseurs around the country will never see. You can also find it around town at bars and restaurants like Silo Bar at modest prices.
Reviewing this bourbon is like going back to your old high school after you have graduated college and spent a few decades in a successful career.
The memories are fresh, and you hold your head high as you relive your glory years of youth.
Grab a bottle of Weller 12-Year at about $60 and imagine you are drinking a part of past glory. You will not regret it.
Cheers until next month fellow connoisseurs. Until then may fortune favor your hunt.
Retired Army Col. Chris Lindner has been an aficionado of bourbon whiskey for 15 years. He is the founding member of the El Paso Bourbon Club. He can be reached at Christopher.g.lindner@gmail.com.
