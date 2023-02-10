Greetings Borderland, what a great year it has been in El Paso and the cool weather increases our cravings for the warmth of a quality bourbon whiskey.
My favorite winter cocktail is the old fashioned. I prefer my old fashioned as simple as possible, so I can appreciate the substantial contribution of the whiskey to the cocktail.
My old fashioned is made with rye whiskey rather than a bourbon whiskey. The spice and floral notes from the rye whiskey are enriched by a couple of splashes of Peychaud Bitters. Sometimes, when I am in an adventurous mood, I will experiment with different types of bitters – walnut, cherry, orange, mole, among others. I also favor mine sans cherry and with one large clear ice cube.
Given my affinity for spicy winter old-fashioned cocktails, Juanito’s Liquor Store, 7810 N. Loop, has afforded me the opportunity to review one of Buffalo Trace Distillery’s signature annual releases – Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey.
Thomas H. Handy is part of the renowned Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, that is aggressively pursued by whiskey enthusiasts. Most who have been lucky enough to pick up one of these bottles at anything near the manufacturer’s suggested retail price probably have never taken a moment to appreciate the story Buffalo Trace provides on the back of the bottle.
“In 1830, Thomas H. Handy was born in Maryland. Meanwhile, down in New Orleans a number of saloons veiled as coffee houses began lining the streets of the French Quarter. A young man named Antoine Peychaud Jr. began serving cocktails made with brandy and his secret family recipe for bitters. The cocktail became famous and was dubbed the Sazerac Cocktail, after the Sazerac Coffee House on Royal Street.
In 1847, Thomas H. Handy arrived in New Orleans. He immediately went to work for John Schiller at a liquor store on Royal Street. Schiller eventually bought the Sazerac Coffee House and Handy quickly became an expert barman, concocting fabulous Sazerac cocktails for his patrons. In 1869, Handy’s friend and boss John Schiller died. Handy bought the coffee house and asked his friend Peychaud to join him in business. It was the great age of coffee houses in New Orleans and there was one on every corner (the original Starbucks). The New Orleans Times newspaper published an article stating, ‘The oldest and best known of these houses is Sazerac.’
Thomas H. Handy was established and successful, but never content. In 1873, he altered the recipe for the Sazerac Cocktail by replacing French brandy with American rye whiskey. Patrons preferred the taste of rye whiskey over brandy because it was more robust and spicy. The whiskey had a bouquet of pepper and clove, and wonderful flavors including citrus and candied fruit. Thomas H. Handy Uncut and Unfiltered…is bottled straight from the barrel just as it was over a century ago.”
The 2022 Thomas H. Handy is in a class of its own. It is relatively immature compared to its well-aged peers in the antique collection, but do not mistake its youth for a lack of depth. It was distilled in the spring of 2016 and went into new white oak No. 4 char barrels at 125 proof, carefully placed in warehouses I, L, and M on floors 2, 4, 5, and 6. Its ingredients include rye grain from Minnesota, corn from Kentucky, and malted barley from North Dakota. After aging for six years and four months, Thomas H. Handy was ready for bottling at its highest proof since 2012, a hefty 130.9 proof (65.45% ABV).
Tasting notes
Nose: Cinnamon, allspice, lavender and citrus notes. For a high-proof whiskey, there is very little ethanol aroma. The scent is bold, complex and a straight up full-frontal assault on your olfactory senses. Rating: 9.2
Palate: A mad rush of heat followed by more cinnamon, allspice, and citrus transitioning to toasted pralines. Rating: 9.4
Finish: Rich, lingering tobacco, espresso and floral aftershock with a moderate Kentucky hug. Rating: 9.5
Conclusion: I have loved the previous versions of Thomas H. Handy. In fact, the 2021 version was dubbed one of the top 100 spirits in the world. However, this one blows it out of the water. At less than six and a half years old, it has the complexity and depth of a more advanced whiskey. It is easy to taste the meticulous process Buffalo Trace follows to ensure the quality of their antique collection releases. It is also easy to understand why connoisseurs fall over themselves to grab one of these bottles. Overall, I am rating the 2022 release of Thomas H. Handy at a 9.4 on a 10-point scale. The only downgrade is that I cannot get one of these bottles on the regular. At a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of around $99, it would be an absolute steal. At Juanito’s Liquor Store, I paid a little over $200. The price is nowhere near the secondary market prices and still below some more subpar whiskies so I can give somewhat of a pass on the hit to my wallet. The point is, if you see one of these bottles for less than $400, grab it, you will not regret it.
Lou Forester has been an aficionado of bourbon whiskey for 15 years. He is the founding member of the El Paso Bourbon Club. He can be reached at suncitysommelier@gmail.com.
