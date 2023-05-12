"It tastes expensive … and is.”
There is no better example of what marketing in the whisky business can do for a brand. Maker’s Mark uses the old Scottish spelling for our favorite spirit.
Our partners at Juanito’s Liquor Store at 7810 North Loop in El Paso have provided us an opportunity to get to know one of the most popular bourbon whiskies in the world.
Maker’s Mark Distillery had previously been the “Burks’ Distillery” in Loretto, Kentucky prior to Bill Samuels Sr.’s purchase for $35,000 in 1953.
By 1958, Maker’s Mark Distillery had identified the best way to make its bourbon stand out from other spirits.
According to the distillery, Bill’s wife Margie is credited with the bottle and label design, but more noteworthy is her idea to dip the top in red wax and let the excess drip down the bottle until it hardened.
In fact, Maker’s Mark claims Margie is the first woman involved with a distillery to be inducted to the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame. A well-earned recognition for the woman who used her home kitchen fryer to melt the red wax and dip the bottles.
Margie’s goal was to “…bring good taste to tastes good.”
Well Margie, almost 70 years later, every whisky afficionado can recognize your brand and that is something the best marketing firms in the world strive to achieve.
Maker’s Mark also has a unique but remarkably simple business plan. Unlike many other distilleries its size, they do not have many variations in their bourbon production.
They use a consistent mash bill of 70% corn, 16% soft red winter wheat and 14% malted barley.
If you enjoy noted wheated bourbons like Weller and Pappy Van Winkle – Maker’s Might be your everyday drinker brand. One of the few variations began in 2019 when the distillery started experimenting with wood finishing.
Wood finishing for the bottle reviewed today consists of the distiller adding 10 virgin toasted American Oak staves into the barrel for aging. The “BEP” Limited Release refers to the Barrel Entry Proof, which is 110 (55% alcohol by volume).
The BEP is significant because most distillers barrel their distillate at 125 proof and add water to the aged whisky during the bottling process. Simply put, they water down their whisky to get the most bottles out of each barrel.
In contrast, Maker’s Mark adds water to the distillate during the barreling process to bring it down from 125 plus proof to 110 proof and does not add water at any other time before it goes into your glass. The unique process allows the entire barreled distillate to pick up flavor from the barrels and gives their whisky more flavor than others with the same maturity. The BEP is non-age stated but probably spent just over five years in the barrel prior to bottling and comes in at 110.7 proof.
Tasting Notes
Nose: Vanilla, caramel, pepper and candy corn overwhelm the olfactory nerves. Rating: 9.0
Palate: Super sweet, spicy, intense with hints of cayenne pepper, rich berries and dark chocolate. Rating: 9.2
Finish: Lingering spice on the roof of the mouth and back of the tongue with a bit of sweet heat. Rating: 9.2
Conclusion: I have always been a fan of wheated bourbons, especially ones at a higher proof such as this BEP from Maker’s Mark. I must also admit there is a bit of nostalgia influencing my rating of this bourbon. Maker’s Mark was the first bourbon I purchased more than 15 years ago when I began my journey as a bourbon sommelier. Yes, I was a victim (or benefactor) of their highly successful marketing campaign. I thought I was buying a high-end bourbon just by looking at the bottle. The branding is so good Maker’s Mark owns the number five best-selling bourbon in the world – trailing only Evan Williams, Jim Beam, Woodford Reserve and Bulleit. I bet Margie Samuels never imagined how popular her vision would be when she was dipping bottles in her kitchen.
Overall, I am pleasantly surprised by the depth and complexity of this bourbon. While you will not find these bottles on the shelves in El Paso just yet, you will soon. I anticipate ample supply of the fifth release in the Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series; therefore, there will be very little secondary market demand. Low secondary market demand is good for afficionados like us. In addition, this bottle will not break the bank with a retail price of about $70 (I paid about $80 at Juanitos). The BEP gets a solid 9.1 (on a 10-point scale) from your bourbon sommelier, which is darn good for a bottle you will likely find on shelves and at a price below $100. Margie’s boys have a winner here, when you see this hit the shelves, do not hesitate to add Maker’s Mark’s BEP to your lineup. “It tastes expensive…and is” – pretty sure Maker’s Mark should change the last part of that tag line.
Lou Forester has been an aficionado of bourbon whiskey for 15 years. He is the founding member of the El Paso Bourbon Club. He can be reached at – suncitysommelier@gmail.com.
