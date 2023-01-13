Greetings borderland, we hope you had a joyous holiday and new year spending quality time with family and friends.
I am sure all of you took an opportunity or three to partake in our favorite borderland activity – enjoying fine whisky.
A new year brings new beginnings and experiences for those willing to accept them. Since I would never ask anyone to do anything I am not willing to do, my friends at Juanito’s Liquor Store at 7810 N. Loop challenged me to do a review on a Japanese single malt whisky (without the “e”). Who am I to deny a challenge, especially when it involves getting to know a new type of whisky?
Japanese whisky over the past several years has become wildly popular among bourbon and Scotch whisky connoisseurs in the United States. The popularity led to a massive shortage to the point Beam-Suntory (the company that owns the Hakushu distillery) halted production of the Hakushu 12-year in 2018. The Hukushu distillery is surrounded by forests at the foot of the 9,700 foot-high Southern Japan Alps, with amazingly pure spring waters. The region is well-known for producing heavy peated Japanese whiskies closely resembling Highlands scotch.
The first thing one needs to know about the 86-proof Hakushu 12-year is this is a peated Japanese single malt, so if you are not a fan of peated Scotch whiskies, you may want to steer clear of this bottle. Hakushu 12-Year is made exclusively from malted barley, milled and mashed with water sourced from the high-granite Ojira and Jingu rivers.
The mash is fermented by a unique strain of yeast in wooden, not steel washbacks, which allows them to take advantage of the unique location of the distillery by incorporating naturally occurring bacteria and microorganisms. Post-fermentation, the wash is distilled twice through Hakushu’s copper-pot stills before it goes into the American oak and sherry casks prior to blending with a peated malt and then finishing in American oak barrels. This is a huge contrast from my normal bourbon whiskey palate. The mash bill alone makes this a unique diversion from my typical diet of rye, wheat, corn and malted barley. After pouring this whisky into my Glencairn glass, I couldn’t wait to taste it.
The packaging of the Hakushu 12-year is best described as “elegant.” Suntory has taken great measures to ensure its product stands out and is easily recognizable among other Suntory Japanese whiskies. The green bottle rests in a beautifully designed green box. The label on the bottle is made from Japanese Echizen paper. Trust me, this whisky stands out among the hundreds of bourbons and Scotch whiskies I have in my collection. The pour itself is a light gold resembling apple juice and immediately I smelled fresh cut apples as I let it open a bit sitting on the table next to me.
Tasting notes
Nose: Smoked apple butter with a hint of honey and citrus. The nose is an olfactory escape to fall when we go out to apple orchards and mom bakes some fresh apple pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Rating – 8.5.
Palate: Gentle, light, sweet apple combined with lemon citrus, smoky peat and oak, which transitions to a light, long spicy richness dancing around in my mouth with the initial sweetness. Rating – 8.
Finish: Super-crisp, long, complex, dark and “roasty” grain, just smoldering throughout my mouth and finalizing in a lingering cinnamon remnant. Rating – 8.
Conclusion: For a guy who typically only drinks bourbon whiskey, I really enjoyed the Hakushu 12-Year Single Malt Japanese Whisky and the best term I could use for it is exquisite. It embodies elegance and attention to detail.
Suntory’s description: “Straight from the untouched forests, soft and crisp waters and mountains of the Southern Japanese Alps, it is no wonder that Hakashu is a ‘green and fresh’ whisky. Created by the dream for a new type of whisky of Keizo Saji, the second master blender, the unique taste made distinct. Four seasons in high altitude is praised by the most curious whisky connoisseurs and lovers of gastronomy. Its crisp and vibrant feel, unique in a single malt whisky, enlivens and liberates your senses.”
What a suitable description from Suntory. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price ranges from $100 to $130. I paid $160 for this bottle at Juanito’s Liquor Store.
The Hakushu 12-year is exceedingly better than most of the single malt whiskies I see sitting on shelves around the $100 range. Overall, I am rating the Hakushu 12-year single malt Japanese whisky at an 8.5 on a 10-point scale. I am buying the Japanese whisky hype and really enjoyed this challenge for the new year; you will, too. We may need to change the title of our review series to Borderland Bourbon and Whisky.
Lou Forester has been an aficionado of bourbon whiskey for 15 years. He is the founding member of the El Paso Bourbon Club. He can be reached at – suncitysommelier@gmail.com.
