Greetings Borderland, I hope everyone had a chance to get out to Juanito’s Liquor Store at 7810 N. Loop last month.
On the last Saturday of January, they had their monthly drawing with almost 100 people hoping to get a “golden ticket.”
I was not able to attend, but my wife did. What is great about their drawing is it gives normal folks like us an opportunity to purchase bottles we might find near retail once every 10 years.
The drawing starts by everyone picking a number, then those numbers are randomly selected to establish the spot in line you get to pick from their “unicorn” cabinet. If you are not lucky enough to get one of the top 10 numbers, no reason to fret because the last person gets to buy the best bottle.
In January, the best bottle was a Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year, worth approximately $4,000 in secondary markets. In this scenario, Ricky Bobby would have to cringe having to say, “If you’re last, you’re first.” Oh, I cannot leave out the most important part of the drawing. You must visit Juanito’s to purchase at least one routine bottle five separate days to get five punches on your drawing card.
The bottle I am reviewing today is one often available in one of the “unicorn” cabinets at Juanito’s.
Elijah Craig 18-Year-Old Single Barrel is not super-rare but is not going to be found sitting on a shelf at any local store. For that matter, no one should expect 18-year-old bourbons to be sitting on a normal shelf anywhere.
Elijah Craig’s mature batch is not often held in the same esteem as other classics like the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection or the Pappy Van Winkle lineup. My predecessor writing this column reviewed on of the Elijah Craig Barrel Proof batches in October 2022. He did an outstanding job telling the history of the man Elijah Craig, so I will not get into that specifically. However, I will add that Heaven Hill Distillery has increased its efforts to identify the slave laborers who contributed to the birth of the bourbon industry in Kentucky during the late 1700s. They are actively engaged in academic research with the University of Kentucky and Central Kentucky Slavery Initiative to be more transparent about the sordid past of the bourbon industry.
The real controversy with Elijah Craig 18-Year is why it is only 90-proof, while other 18-year-old batches are typically non-chill filtered and bottled at well over 110-proof. It also factors into the relatively non-existent secondary market demand for these bottles.
A fellow reviewer used the perfect quote from Oscar Wilde, “Nowadays people know the price of everything and the value of nothing.” Good thing for us, I am not reviewing the secondary market value for this bourbon, but the bourbon itself independent of what other enthusiasts think. It is what any sommelier worth their salt would do.
Though it is fair to factor in comparisons to other bourbons at similar and lesser price ranges, only because most people are challenged with making choices between literally hundreds of bottles sitting on shelves in liquor stores.
Unless you are a billionaire, you cannot buy them all, so I will try to give you an idea where you might choose the Elijah Craig 18-Year over other options.
Tasting notes
Nose: Plum, cherry, vanilla, chocolate and oak with virtually no ethanol. The nose is about as mellow and balanced as you will find in a bourbon. Rating: 7.5
Palate: Starts tepid and tame with the viscosity of sweet tea and transitions to a warm vanilla, oak, hazelnut notes with a little bit of spiciness. Rating: 8.2
Finish: Thinning oak, tobacco and leather with a hint of brown sugar and a mild Kentucky hug. Rating: 8.0
Conclusion: Elijah Craig 18-Year was one of the first allocated bourbons I purchased at Juanito’s many years ago. To be honest I am disappointed in this bottle considering the price point is between $150-$200. I paid $180 plus tax, just a little less than last month’s stellar Thomas H. Handy Sazerac. Heaven Hill’s other well-aged products are far superior and caused me to dig a little deeper into the distiller’s strategy with Elijah Craig 18-Year. My research yielded some possible explanation into why this 18-year-old bourbon underwhelms at such a high age. Heaven Hill has many barrels hanging out in their rickhouses aging for over a decade. They identify the 18-year-old barrels and many of them are over-aged to the point the bourbon is not palatable. Rather than disposing of the bourbon, they cut it with water to bring the proof down to 90. In that process, it waters down the negative attributes of the bourbon from those barrels and makes it more appetizing for consumers. My assessment is this bottle on par with another Heaven Hill product – Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond. The Elijah Craig 18-Year would be far better at a higher proof, that is the bottom-line. Overall rating is 7.8 on a 10-point scale. In a vacuum, this bourbon might rate a little higher. I think it is a fair assessment considering there is a long list of bourbons at less than half the price at least on par with Elijah Craig Single Barrel Aged 18 Years. As they say, “this one is a miss.”
Lou Forester has been an aficionado of bourbon whiskey for 15 years. He is the founding member of the El Paso Bourbon Club. He can be reached at suncitysommelier@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.