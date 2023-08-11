Which came first, the chicken or the egg? It is a trick question, to be sure.
A similar question can be asked about Blanton’s Bourbon.
Which came first, Blanton’s fame on its merits, or fame due to being a key prop in Keanu Reeves' “John Wick” series?
Blanton’s is named after former Buffalo Trace Distillery president Col. Albert B. Blanton.
Yes, I do realize we have seen a pattern with senior military officers involved in bourbon production.
There is a good reason for that. Most senior military officers kept ample supplies of bourbon whiskey for important campaign planning meetings and collaboration with their staff officers. Blanton was no exception.
Fast forward to 1984 when legendary master distiller Elmer T. Lee launched the Blanton’s brand using a special selection from Warehouse H, where Blanton’s private stock had been stored.
Further solidifying his legend status, Lee made Blanton’s the world’s first single barrel bourbon and revolutionized the industry. From that moment, Blanton’s became one of the most popular bourbons on the market, not just for the bourbon but also the unique packaging. Blanton’s clearly stands out on a shelf of relatively similar bottle packaging.
Today, Blanton’s continues to be wildly popular among bourbon enthusiasts, with a bit of a caveat. While there is typically ample supply, a great number of consumers new to bourbon purchase these bottles in droves creating an artificial demand and higher secondary market prices. The high demand in many enthusiasts’ opinions is unwarranted when compared to the limited selection bourbons on the market.
Even more popular are the variants of the traditional tan label Blanton’s Single Barrel. For decades this was the only version of Blanton’s available in the U.S. Other variants, Blanton’s Gold, Blanton’s Straight From The Barrel (SFTB), Blanton’s Red Label, Blanton’s Black Label, and Blanton’s Special Reserve have only been sold overseas.
There is speculation on the reasons why, but nothing official. A few years ago, a limited supply of Blanton’s Gold and Blanton’s SFTB was released in the U.S. and caused quite a stir. Furthermore, these variants are all said to be the same Buffalo Trace Mashbill No. 2 recipe aged six years (for U.S. distribution, eight years for overseas) but with disparities in location of the barrels in Warehouse H and the bottling proof.
I cannot be more excited about the bottle I get to review today, Blanton’s SFTB. SFTB is uncut and unfiltered pure goodness in a bottle. The Blanton’s SFTB was supplied by the sponsor of this column – Juanito’s Liquor Store, 7810 N. Loop in El Paso. Juanito’s is likely the only place in the region you will find this bottle and home to the best availability of allocated bourbon in Texas, for prices just above MSRP. The bourbon was bottled from the barrels on July 6, 2022, and is a hot 66.55% alcohol by volume (133.1 proof).
Tasting Notes
Nose: Deep rich cherry with hints of vanilla, rye spice, nutmeg and oak. Rating: 9.4
Palate: Sweet apple pie a la mode followed by an unexpected right hook of rich dark chocolate and five-alarm spices. Rating: 9.4
Finish: Long notes of cayenne pepper, clove, oak, rich tobacco ending with a lemon citrus zest. Rating: 9.5
Conclusion: Blanton’s SFTB is nothing like its more renowned kin – the traditional Single Barrel. SFTB is a phenomenal pour I would put on par with the rare special release unicorns from Buffalo Trace. This bottle costs around $179, a hefty price to pay for a bottle of bourbon, but in relation to the hundreds of bottles around the same price point, this one rates in the top 5% without a doubt.
In fact, I plan to line this one side-by-side with George T. Stagg, Eagle Rare 17, Old Forester Birthday Bourbon, E.H. Taylor Full Proof, among others to do a blind tasting to rate the best of the best.
SFTB is not as aged as the aforementioned bottles, but in this aficionado’s opinion it would rate well against the heavyweights. You will not be buying this bottle for novelty or the appearance of the bottle – though those variables are still present – this one is worthy of any hype it receives.
No doubt Mr. Lee and Col. Blanton would surely have this bottle sitting on their top shelf. For a total rating I give Blanton’s SFTB high marks at a 9.5. The only negative marks on this bottle are the price and availability, but it is far more reasonable than many of the alternatives. Grab this bottle with confidence; you will not be disappointed.
Lou Forester has been an aficionado of bourbon whiskey for 15 years. He is the founding member of the El Paso Bourbon Club. He can be reached at – suncitysommelier@gmail.com.
