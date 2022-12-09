Greetings borderland, let me introduce myself as your newest bourbon whiskey connoisseur, enthusiast, collector and most important – your personal sommelier.
Like my predecessor, I have a passion for not just the bourbon, but aslo the wonderful stories and history surrounding something that played a big part in the growth of our nation.
I challenge anyone to find a point in American history where whiskey was not a part of our culture, common comforts and probably some horrible decisions.
I am privileged to be able to share my knowledge and passion with you, our readers. Of course, we also appreciate the patronage you show to our partner who helps select the bourbons we review, Juanito’s Liquor Store at 7810 North Loop in El Paso
For my first review, we selected a bottle from what is probably my favorite bourbon distillery, Willett. Willett is a small, 86-year-old distillery at the edge of Bardstown, Kentucky.
When you visit, you get the feeling that you are home; it is small and quaint.
On the tour, you get a personalized experience, learning about the family who opened the distillery. How apropos that something you often share with family would also have begun as a family business. Willett is most known by the public for its bourbon stored gracefully in a pot-still shaped bottle.
The more advanced bourbon enthusiasts are more smitten with Willett’s Family Estate, or WFE special release.
Over the past several years, the WFE bourbons have been as rare as the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, often commanding well over four figures in the secondary markets.
The problem is most of the enthusiasts paying those high prices do not realize the newer releases of the WFE bourbons are not the rare, sourced versions from years ago. The sourced versions were sought due to the fact the expressions were highly diverse and nearly impossible to find a second bottle of the one you liked. Today’s purple top WFE bottles are not those bottles, yet they still command a king’s ransom.
The bottle of Willett I will review today gives us a great lesson on how companies seize on market opportunities presented by demand for other products.
As with many other products, it is not always in the best interest of the consumer. The Willett wheated 8-year-old straight bourbon whiskey presents itself as the latest in the WFE expressions, without the same look and label, but with the same purple top.
Additionally, Willett is tapping into the high demand for well-aged wheated bourbons such as Buffalo Trace’s William Larue Weller and the Pappy Van Winkle lines.
A retail price set at between $230 to $250 is proof that Willett believes this bourbon is on par with the other scarce wheated bourbons, which sets my bar for this review.
Willett even goes so far as to add a completely new bottle design to distinguish itself from not just its own products but those of its competitors. The bottle resembles what you might find for a fine wine, solid black with gold lettering.
The mash bill is believed to be 65% corn, 20% wheat and 15% malted barley. The wheat will give it some sweetness while the malted barley should add depth. Willett does state the distillate went into their “char #4 American Oak barrels at 115 proof and is bottled at 108-proof without chill-filtration to preserve the most flavor possible” in spring 2013 and bottled in summer 2022 (technically makes it a 9-Year-Old bourbon).
Tasting notes
Nose: There is an absence of ethanol on the nose, especially for a 108-proof bourbon. I get a big bouquet of Thanksgiving here, pecan pie, candied yams and some fresh baked bread. It does resemble the olfactory profile of other wheated bourbons.
Palate: Creamy. It coats the entire tongue with caramel, honey, fruit and butter. After the initial burst, there is a bit of a sizzle that lingers throughout the palate. It’s like a milder version of pop rocks we ate as kids.
Finish: Works into a cherry, chocolate, oaky finish with a nice long Kentucky hug.
Conclusion: I could stack this bourbon up against most of the mid-level wheated bourbons such as Weller Antique, Weller 12-Year, Weller CYPB (Create Your Perfect Bourbon), and probably even Old Fitzgerald.
I would not compare it to other premium wheated bourbons such as William Larue Weller or Pappy Van Winkle, which have lower manufacturer suggested retail price.
Willett’s attempt to masquerade this first release wheated bourbon as a premium wheated bourbon fails to meet expectations. It especially falls short of the exclusive WFE sourced release market Willett is trying to exploit. Unfortunately, many novice connoisseurs will fall for the trap and pay two to three times retail for a bottle through secondary market sources. That said, this is a good bourbon and would be great value at half the price.
Overall, the Willett wheated 8-year-old bourbon is a 6.5 out of 10 as it receives a 2-point decrement for failing to deliver on its hefty price tag.
Lou Forester has been an aficionado of bourbon whiskey for 15 years. He is the founding member of the El Paso Bourbon Club. He can be reached at suncitysommelier@gmail.com.
