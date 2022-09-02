By their own acknowledgement, brothers David and Ruben Ramos are boba tea neophytes.
Good thing they are quick studies.
The Ramos brothers did a lot of research on product production and spent many long nights concocting and tasting a variety of drinks – some bad, some good and some just outright nasty.
The co-owners of World Boba & Coffee at 2500 N. Mesa, across the street from UTEP, opened in July with the goal of providing El Pasoans with a unique and savory boba tea and coffee experience, plus providing a glimpse of the world.
Walking into the establishment, your senses are immediately teased with music, artwork and the tantalizing aroma of fresh coffee.
The menu is simple – boba teas on the right, and coffee and lattes to the left.
Customers walk up the well-designed wooden counter and select their drink and the size – regular is 16 ounces and large is 24 ounces.
On the boba side, the choices are milk tea, specialty milk tea, tropical tea or slushed milk teas. Customers then pick their flavor, toppings, level of sweetness and an option to “kick-it up a notch” with a caffeine boost for an extra $1.50.
The milk tea ($5.75 or $6.25) and slushed tea ($6.25 or $6.75) flavors are strawberry, mango, honey dew, taro, horchata, peach, pineapple and passion fruit.
Specialty milk tea ($6.25 or $6.75) flavors are thai, chai, tiger milk, matcha, hokkaido and yuen yeung.
Tropical tea ($5.75 or $6.25) flavors include strawberry, mango, dragon fruit, lemon, raspberry, peach, pineapple and passion fruit.
Each drink contains brown sugar or honey tapioca pearls or flavored popping pearls made with either strawberry, mango, green apple, peach, passion fruit or lychee.
Before we go into the products, here is a brief explanation on what boba tea and bubble tea are.
Boba and bubble tea are the same thing - milk tea or fruit tea drink. Boba can also refer to tapioca pearls, the boba ball, the squishy topping often found in a bubble tea.
Depending on what part of the country you live, you’ll find people call it “bubble tea,” “boba tea,” “boba” or “milk tea.” It all means the same thing.
The top selling drink at World Boba & Coffee is the horchata milk tea. This special-blended horchata is made with cinnamon and a brown sugar tapioca pearl. The texture of the pearl is perfectly soft and chewy.
Sometimes the pearl can be hard and difficult to enjoy but this one was spot on.
El Pasoans are familiar with horchata, but when you combine it with that tapioca pearl, it creates an entirely different flavor profile. Next time, I’ll try the honey pearl.
I also sampled the strawberry tropical tea with mango-flavor popping pearls.
The thirst quencher was refreshing. The strawberry tea itself is flavorful but once you bite into one of the pearls, you get an extra burst of mango sending your taste buds into overdrive.
The flavor combinations are endless.
The Ramos brothers use two types of teas – black assam tea for the milk teas, and jazzmen green tea for the tropical drinks.
There is also a variety of coffee and latte selections including a Colombian Gold brew and a Vietnamese (café sua da) coffee ($5.75 or $6.75).
The café sua da accounts for 90% of the coffee sales. The recipe derives from a Vietnamese friend David Ramos worked with in Santa Clara, Calif.
It’s a strong, bold coffee but surprisingly smooth and sweet without the bitterness one would expect. The coffee is not machine-grinded, it is hand-poured which extracts the flavor and boldness. The recipe and the brewing method is unique.
The cold brew is prepared using single-origin coffee, coffee grown within a single geographic area. Single origins can offer unique characteristics and specific tastes when compared to blended coffees from multiple origins.
If you are looking for a snack to go with the refreshing drinks, the shop offers Chuco Chips, the Ramos brother’s version of Dorilocos, the Mexican street snack made with Doritos.
The base is corn chips, Tositios Verde, blue corn, Doritos and nacho chips topped with nacho cheese, Cheetos Flamin’, corn, Takis Blue Heat, fresh jalapenos, Takis Fuego, queso fresco, Valentina, cucumber, Tajin, chicarron, chamoy, cueritos and lime.
Every time you grab a chip there’s a different twist creating a variety of flavors with every bite.
The Chuco Chips are $5.99 for a regular and $9.99 for a large.
The atmosphere at World Boba & Coffee is one of comfort and relaxation. It’s a place where parents can come in for a coffee while their children enjoy a boba tea. It’s a place where local artists can show their wares on the walls.
There are also sodas and candies from all over the world and many selfie opportunities in front of their selfie station where the scenery of iconic world locations changes daily. People can also take a selfie in front of the framed portrait of Mona Lisa holding a glass of boba.
The Ramos brothers are celebrating diversity through food, music and art, hoping their clients have a unique and fun experience.
Email El Paso Inc. features editor Victor R. Martinez at vmartinez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4442 ext. 134.
