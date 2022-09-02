By their own acknowledgement, brothers David and Ruben Ramos are boba tea neophytes.

David and Ruben Ramos

David and Ruben Ramos returned to El Paso last year and opened World Boba & Coffee in July.
Horchata Milk Tea

The top selling drink at the World Boba & Coffee is the horchata milk tea. This special-blended horchata is made with cinnamon and a brown sugar tapioca pearl.
World Boba and Coffee

There are countless milk tea combinations at World Boba & Coffee including honey dew.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.