The East Side restaurant offers a variety of healthy entrees such as gyros, basmati rice bowls, salads, and hummus, all made fresh to order.

El Paso summers can be brutal.

The chicken gyro ($9.95) is made with marinated grilled chicken wrapped in a large pita filled with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cucumbers.
Urban Gyros employee Diego Sifuentes cuts a sliver of beef.
The finishing touches are put on the chicken gyro.
Urban Gyros is at The Zaragoza Place, 1550 N. Zaragoza, Suite 202.
