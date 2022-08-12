El Paso summers can be brutal.
The soaring temperatures and sticky heat can drain your energy, leaving you without an appetite.
So, it’s important to make sure your diet is not only healthy but also helps cool you down when the mercury begins to climb.
Urban Gyros, a modern take on traditional Mediterranean street food, will take care of that health food craving.
The East El Paso eatery offers a variety of healthy entrees such as gyros, basmati rice bowls, salads, and even not-so-healthy queso fries, all made fresh to order.
Located at The Zaragoza Place, 1550 N. Zaragoza, Suite 202, Urban Gyros is a walk-up service establishment where customers approach the counter, order their food, select a table and wait until a friendly employee serves their entree.
The interior of the restaurant is appealing, spacious and contemporary with faux newspaper front pages all containing gyro “news” on one wall, and an affirmation wall with inspirational messages.
There are three steps to the modest menu – pick either a gyro or a basmati rice bowl, select a protein (beef, chicken, Buffalo chicken, shrimp, falafel or a combination) and then select a sauce (a hot orange sauce, a hotter red sauce or a cool urban sauce).
There is a large menu board over the cashier with precise instructions on how to order.
On this trip, the selections were a beef and chicken bowl, a chicken gyro and hummus with a pita as an appetizer.
The hummus ($7.99) was topped with an olive and spices and comes with two pita breads. The creamy texture and the blend of spices created a flavorful first bite and provided enjoyment until the waitress presented the main course.
The combo bowl ($12.95) included Urban Gyros’ signature basmati rice topped with beef and chicken, lettuce, onions, tomatoes and cucumbers.
The layer of basmati rice and the greens blended well with the nicely seasoned, tender beef and the flavorful moist chicken. The tzatziki sauce was a nice touch and added freshness and texture of the bowl.
I like my food a little spicy, so I threw on a tiny bit of orange sauce to kick it up a notch. I used pieces of the pita bread to make mini-Greek burritos.
The bowl was big enough to take almost half home.
The chicken gyro ($9.95) is made with marinated grilled chicken wrapped in a large pita filled with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers.
Just as the bowl, the gyro was overflowing with goodness and big enough for two people. However, after one bite, sharing was not an option – it was that delicious.
As the meal was complete, another table ordered the Loaded Chicken Fries (11.95), so I peeked. It was a tin bowl loaded with waffle fries topped with grilled chicken, queso Blanco, and a red sauce.
It looked amazing and something to try on the next visit.
The portions at Urban Gyros are generous and the employees are helpful and courteous meaning a return trip to the Far East Side is necessary.
Email El Paso Inc. features editor Victor R. Martinez at vmartinez@elpasoinc.com
