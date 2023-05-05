There are so many things to appreciate about our beautiful border town.
And like many El Pasoans, I have a special appreciation for its delicious Mexican food.
Many of the local eateries have roots in our sister city of Juárez, so we are very fortunate to have the influence of its authentic and traditional cuisine.
Tortas Davis has a long-standing history in Juárez, serving its delicious food for over 30 years.
In 2013, Eduardo and Sarah Estrada opened up shop in El Paso.
“We have always worked in restaurants,” Sarah Estrada said. “I used to manage at Whataburger and Eduardo was a cook at El Cometa. The original restaurant was owned by Eduardo’s father and uncle. The restaurant was named after his uncle, Davis.”
In September 2022, they decided to incorporate a food truck, in order to attract customers from different parts of El Paso.
“We wanted to draw more of El Paso to our business in the Lower Valley with the food truck, and it has worked out really well for us,” she said. “We thought that they would recognize our name if we set up at different locations, but it turned out that they were not familiar with our restaurant. So now we have new customers coming to both.”
The most popular item is the majestic, flavorful Super Torta ($9).
The menu description for this meat lover’s dream says “con todo,” meaning with everything. And they are not kidding.
This torta is packed with bistek (beef sirloin), pavo (turkey), cold cuts (ham, bologna and weenie), white and yellow cheese and avocado. You must try this one for yourself in order to truly appreciate its flavorful richness.
The Especial de Pavo ($8.25) is a turkey-filled torta that includes cold cuts, white and yellow cheese and avocado.
Another popular item is the Especial de Bistek ($8.25), is loaded with bistek and cold cuts with white and yellow cheese and avocado.
The quesadilla ($4.50) is also great. But you really want to try the Quesadilla Montada ($6.50). Its description on the menu states “with the ingredients you are craving.”
We ordered this with the bistek and it was excellent.
The menu also includes hamburgers that all include ham, cheese and weenie.
The single is $7.25 and the double meat is $8.50. You can also order the Hawaiiana (they add pineapple to these) for $8 and the Doble (double) Hawaiiana for $9. All are great choices.
“All of our food is made estilo Juárez (Juárez style), just like my husband’s father and uncle did 30 years ago,” Estrada said. “Everything is made from scratch, using our family’s traditional recipes.”
And don’t forget to include one of their fresh aguas frescas to your order as well. They are extremely refreshing.
