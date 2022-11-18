The SuperThor - Thortas Food Truck

The SuperThor torta contains asada or turkey tails with a hot dog, ham, bologna and white and yellow cheese.

 Photo by Joe Nuñez

It’s true that not all heroes wear capes.

Thortas Food Truck Owners

Thortas Food Truck is run by the Rodriguez family – Salvador, Lourdes and Luis.
Double-patty hamburger

You can order single or double patty hamburgers that include a slice of thin ham, weenie and American cheese.
Quesadillas - Thortas Food Truck

These quesadillas are topped with steak, bacon, shrimp, green peppers and grilled onions.
