It’s true that not all heroes wear capes.
Sometimes they start a food truck business making some of the most delightful tortas and incorporate the name of a superhero into it and call it Thortas.
Thortas has been in business since 2020, when owner Salvador Rodriguez started this venture.
Along with his wife, Lourdes, and his son, Luis, Rodriguez has been very active in the food truck community.
“We did pretty well during the pandemic because unfortunately, most other businesses were closed,” Luis Rodriguez said.
Salvador Rodriguez has 30-plus years of experience in the food industry, having worked at various restaurants in El Paso.
He managed the kitchen at Clasico Kitchen Bar for 10 years before deciding to go out on his own.
Luis Rodriguez runs the business side of things while his father cooks up his magic.
They were inspired to go into the food truck business by a good friend who had just started up a food truck.
“We figured that if he could do it and be successful, we should try it, too,” Luis said. “We decided on the name Thortas because my friends used to call me Thor, due to my once-muscular build.”
As for their delicious food, the following dishes make up their most popular lineup:
SuperThor Torta: Asada or turkey tails with weenie, ham, bologna and white and yellow cheese.
Regular Torta: Carnitas, pork chop, steak, weenie and ham.
Lokie Torta: Chopped pork chops, topped with ham, cheese and chorizo.
Mary Tierra plate: Four corn quesadillas topped with steak, bacon, shrimp, green peppers and grilled onions.
Juárez burgers: Regulars or doubles: double cheese, ham and weenie.
Black Widow hamburger: Meat patty, pastor, pineapple, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mustard, ketchup and mayo.
Ragnarok burger: Meat patty, steak, bacon, avocado and lettuce.
Tacos: Alambre, steak, green peppers, and grilled onions topped with cheese.
Loaded fries: Steak fries asada, pastor or both.
“My father’s recipes are the best,” Luis said. “Everything is made from the heart. We are making a living with this so we put everything into doing it right.”
The food truck’s creativity, it’s unique name and the names of the plates sets it apart from other food trucks.
Salvador Rodriguez owned Mi Terraza restaurant in Juarez and Luis also worked there.
“My father has worked in this business since he was 13 so he really knows what he’s doing,” he said.
They attribute their success to their faithful clients.
The family has come a long way from their humble beginnings when they were situated in a much smaller trailer.
“We barely used to fit in there.” said Luis Rodriguez said.
Their menu has also evolved quite a bit.
“We love the feedback we get from our customers,” he said. “They’re the ones who asked for a menu item that included chorizo. That was the reason we came up with the ‘Lokie’ torta.”
