Home is a place where you leave everything you love and know that it will be there when you return.
The food you grew up with is also one of those things.
That was the case for Omar Hernandez, owner of Rosie’s Dhaba Indian food truck.
While serving in the United States Marine Corps, he missed his family’s home-style cooking.
Being away from family and friends inspired him in a culinary fashion.
While serving his country, he asked his aunts and other family members to share their recipes so he could cook for himself and feel that sense of good El Paso Mexican food. This experience was the springboard for his culinary explorations.
After fulfilling his service, he enrolled in culinary classes at El Paso Community College and gained food service experience at several corporate and local restaurants.
In February 2022, he and his wife, Aileen Lazos, decided to go all in on and purchased their own food truck.
Rosie’s Dhaba serves Indian food, made with traditional recipes that have been personalized to Hernandez’s unique style of cooking.
“Everything is made fresh in house,” he said. “We use no pre-mixes.”
The most popular dish is the butter chicken prepared in a rich, onion and tomato cream base. The chicken is served on a bed of low- fat Basmati rice, garnished with onions, cilantro and a chili pepper.
Another popular entrée is the curry chicken made with ground spices, tomatoes, onion, yogurt and chili. It is served with the same Basmati rice and garnishes as the butter chicken.
Halal chicken is the only protein they use.
The butter paneer cheese is a vegetarian option. The paneer cheese is made in house and is served with butter sauce and Basmati rice.
Hernandez puts a spin on a quesadilla to create a delicious naandilla. It is made with two naan breads, filled with Monterrey Jack cheese and butter sauce.
They also offer the healthier alternative to French fries in their tasty chickpea fries.
Any of these dishes can be followed up with a tasty treat, their fresh Samosas – hand-crafted pastries, folded and filled with spiced potatoes and peas.
All their spices are supplied by RV International Grocery.
The truck is named in honor of Hernandez’s mother Rosa “Rosie” Maria Bernal, who passed away. Hernandez’s mother inspired him to follow his passion. Dhaba means roadside eatery in Hindi. Dhaba-style cooking starts with fresh ingredients cooked slowly to create wholesome meals ready to be served swiftly.
Hernandez said he enjoys the food truck business model because they can provide quality Indian cuisine in all parts of El Paso.
“We have worked hard to improve the service we provide to our customers,” Hernandez said. “From the to-go containers to having orders prepared on time, people can depend on us to meet their needs.”
The close-knit food truck community is also attractive to him.
“We like to help out other food truck owners when they need items such as salt or propane,” he said. “And they help us out as well.”
