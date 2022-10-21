Every now and then, we are reminded to count our blessings.
And we hear about what a blessing it is to have good food in our diverse border city.
Well, let me tell you about a new, local business where some of the tastiest blessings can be found.
Their slogan is “Let It Bless You!”
Rev’s Burgers, Wings & Things has been quenching cravings in the local food truck community since March 2021.
Thomas “Rev” Rhodes, a minister, is the owner and founder. Along with his wife, Lytisha, and daughter, Aleisha, they serve up some of the tastiest smash burgers in town.
Rev told us that the whole idea of owning and operating a food truck was fate.
“I never really thought I would be doing this,” he said. “But I came up with my parmesan-crusted cheeseburger when I cooked for my family and everyone loved it.”
That was the spark that led him to becoming an official food truck owner.
Rev has also found creative ways to put a personal touch on his dishes.
“I came up with my very own ‘Rev’s Sauce.’ It has garlic undertones, and it can also be used as a dip for my wings. And I also developed my ‘Rev’s On Everything’ seasoning that I literally put on everything.”
The Rev’s top ordered blessings (dishes) are:
• Rev’s classic burger ($9.95) – American cheese, grilled onions, jalapeños, bacon, Rev’s sauce on a butter-toasted brioche bun.
• The parmesan-crusted cheeseburger ($10.95) – all-beef smashed patty topped with creamy provolone, parmesan and garlic cheese crust on a butter-toasted, brioche bun and Rev’s sauce.
• The Dirty Burger – American cheese, grilled onions, Rev’s sauce, on a butter-toasted brioche bun.
• Wings – Buffalo, Lemon Pepper Hot, Wet, Bone In.
The burgers are very flavorful, the patties are smashed and the “Rev’s On Everything” seasoning is excellent. Rev also says the meats are always fresh.
All burgers are served with fries.
His wings are definitely “wet,” which is great for saucy wing lovers like me.
But they’re not just drowned in sauce.
“We season the wings from top to bottom,” Rev said.
A dozen wings are $14.95. They are served in four flavors – Buffalo, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper and lemon pepper hot.
If you can’t make up your mind between wings or a burger, you can add six wings (any flavor) to any burger for $7.50.
Rev’s begin as a pre-order and delivery-style business. But now, they’re a fully functional food truck with a decent following.
“Social media has helped us build up our clientele and our customers are very loyal,” Rev said. “They bring their friends and family to come with them to try it.”
Rev prefers the food truck business model because he believes that the ability to be mobile helps them build up their customer base.
“Maybe in the future I can have a brick-and-mortar location,” he said. “I believe that since I am a minister, my business is a ministry and it gives me the opportunity to speak to my customers and really get to know them.”
He also thinks it’s helpful to be in a food truck community.
“Just being around the other owners is helpful,” he said. “I never feel as if I’m competing. I see it as a blessing.”
As for the future, he would like to get more trucks and eventually spread out and become bigger.
“I’d love to increase the vision and maybe become a franchise,” he said. “And I’d like to operate at different, local events.”
