Taking a huge, medieval-style bite out of a tasty two-pound smoked turkey leg from OnlyLegs915 can make anyone feel like a king.
Located in Northeast El Paso, OnlyLegs915 was founded in June 2022 by Yamel Arrieta, her wife Andrea and her father, Alfredo Arrieta.
Originally from El Paso, Yamel Arrieta lived in several big cities before returning home to start a business of her own.
“My father came up with the idea of starting a food truck, and I thought it was great because it would give me the chance to work and spend time with him and Andrea,” Arrieta said. “When we lived in San Antonio, I tried turkey legs for the first time, and I was instantly hooked on them.”
Going into a different line of business can be difficult.
“I didn’t think it could be done, but we saw a food truck that was for sale and decided to take the risk,” she said.
They really wanted to make an impact with something new in the food truck community.
In general, turkey legs are always a treat.
They are usually found at fairs, festivals and special events.
But what makes OnlyLegs915 turkey legs different is how they are prepared and flavored.
The top selling item is a smoked, Buffalo lemon pepper leg.
The name speaks for itself, and you can take my word, it is certainly a tasty treat.
Another popular item is the mango habanero leg, the food truck’s spiciest leg.
Other flavors include the smoked original with no sauce, barbecue, Buffalo ranch, lemon pepper and the honey hot BBQ.
They also have two “signature legs” such as their most unique offering, the Chuco leg, a turkey leg dipped in nacho cheese and coated with hot Cheetos, and the cheesy leg, a smoked turkey leg served on a bed of mac and cheese.
All turkey legs are two pounds and come with a side – mac ‘n’ cheese, chipotle corn, mash potato, French fries or chili cheese fries. This combo is $15.
The menu also includes boneless and bone-in wings tossed in any sauce and a chicken sandwich all served with French fries for $10.
For dessert, customers can have four fried oreos ($3) topped with powdered sugar and chocolate or caramel syrup or delectable mini churros ($2) served four to an order topped with chocolate, lechera or caramel syrup.
“Seeing the positive reaction we get from our customers when they receive their order has been great,” Arrieta said.
The way they prepare their food is clearly unique.
She takes great pride that all her ingredients are supplied by local distributers.
She said they prepare 60 to 90 pounds of turkey legs a day to keep up with the demand.
“We have found ways to be more consistent and how to keep delivering the quality of food that our customers expect,” she said. “If they tried and liked a dish last week, it should be just as good this week.”
They have also found ways to improve the way they smoke their turkey legs, without compromising on the work that it takes to do it right.
When asked about the name of their food truck, Arrieta said it started as a joke.
She and her wife jokingly talked about starting an OnlyFans account.
That was when Andrea came up with the name OnlyLegs. They added the 915 to make it official.
And their slogan?
“Don’t buy pics, buy legs.”
