One of the pre-pandemic luxuries missed the most by foodies is surely the convenience of finding food establishments that are open late.
The craving for late-night munchies always seems to creep up on us after a night out with friends.
So, we’re always thankful for the very few places that have brought back their late-night business schedules.
The appropriately named, Midnight Grill, is one of many food trucks that are burning the midnight oil to feed hungry El Pasoans well into the wee hours of the morning.
Cesar and Alan Duran founded Midnight Grill in 2020.
“My father-in-law, who owns Hot Dog Kings food truck, inspired and encouraged me to start my own food truck,” said Cesar Duran. “I saw the growth of his business and it made me want to do that too.”
If you’re familiar with the food trucks in the parking lot at the Verizon wireless store at the corner of Zaragoza and Vista del Sol streets, you know the huge crowds his father-in-law’s food truck has been attracting for more than 10 years.
Another great aspect of Midnight Grill is they offer some of the most tasty chicken wings you can find on wheels. Finding this delicious comfort food is something of a rarity on food trucks.
“I worked really hard to get the cooking time correct for them in order to ensure that they are cooked to perfection,” Duran said. “Two of the most popular dishes on their menu are the Buffalo and mango habanero chicken wing combos. For most chicken wing lovers like me, it’s all about the flavor of the sauce and how it blends with the way the chicken is cooked.”
Duran said they make those special sauces fresh every day. They include Buffalo, honey hot, sweet chile, mango harbanero, garlic parmesan, barbecue and honey garlic.
The wings are truly satisfying and very reasonably priced. The wing combos are $10.89 for a six piece and $14.69 for a 10 piece.
Their menu includes chicken tenders ($8.99 for a three piece and $9.89 for a four piece), hamburgers and a carne asada plate.
The double bacon hamburger combo ($10.29) and the bacon avocado hamburger combo ($10.29) are two of their most popular dishes.
“We’ve been smashing our hamburger patties since the very beginning,” Duran said. “We use ground Angus beef; we hand form the patties every day and smash them on the griddle. It’s extra work but it’s worth it because of the flavor. It differentiates us from other food trucks because we don’t use the pre-smashed patties that are sold in stores.”
Midnight Grill also offers a carne asada plate ($10.89) that includes strips of tasty arrachera steak, a hot link, fries, a chile toreado, corn tortillas, fresh salsa, lime and a drink.
It’s a meat lover’s dish for sure.
Carne asada is by no means a new concept, but it’s gaining popularity on the food truck circuit in El Paso.
They also have carne asada fries and Buffalo chicken fries for $$6.99 each.
Midnight Grill has evolved greatly since its inception.
They used to work out of a huge, beat-up truck using used equipment.
“We were finally able to purchase a new truck and it was a major upgrade,” Duran said. “It was very necessary due to the demand and popularity we were building.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.