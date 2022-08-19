Luna Cone.jpg

The Luna Cone, a fluffy bubble waffle, is stuffed with chocolate ice cream and surrounded by homemade chocolate brownies.

 Photo by Joe Nuñez
Banana Split.jpg

The sweet treat includes a banana sitting on a waffle with generous amounts of chocolate, strawberry and vanilla ice cream covered in whipped cream, chocolate syrup, strawberry syrup, caramel syrup, colorful sprinkles, and a cherry on top.
Denise Martinez and Eric Cline

Luna’s Sugar High owners Denise Martinez and Eric Cline began their food truck business in January of 2022.
Eric Cline

Co-Owner Eric Cline preparing marshmallow for a s’mores cone.
