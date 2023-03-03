birria

The crispy birria and cheese tacos, accompanied by consomé.

 Photos by Joe Nuñez

Food truck recommendations often come with a description of food expectations – “Their food is great,” “Try the (enter cleverly named entrée)” or “Their food is ‘bomb,’” meaning, you really need to try it. 

owners

La Bomba owners, Hugo and Angelica Chavez.
quesadillas

The quesadillas are filled with birria and cheese, served with broth.
ramen

The ramen erupts with flavors from the birria, cheese and consomé.
Hugo

Hugo Chavez prepares ramen noodles.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.