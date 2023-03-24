As a loyal, hometown “foodie,” it comes natural for me to brag about the many great dishes you can find in El Paso.
It’s also nice when people from other cities share their hometown favorite meals. That was the case when I visited Anthony and Susan Floyd at their new food truck, Fa Sho BBQ.
Along with their partner, Xavier Vargas, the Floyds began their culinary venture in 2019.
“We started off as a catering business,” Anthony Floyd said. “But in October of 2022, we evolved into a food truck.”
Anthony attributes his love of cooking to his mother, Willa J. Floyd, who would grill in the backyard when he was growing up.
“She is the reason I love cooking that Alabama-style BBQ,” he said. “And my love for it grew when I became a cook in the Army and had the opportunity to serve my country for 20-plus years, cooking in places such as Afghanistan, Iraq, South Korea and Bosnia.”
Cooking also helped him meet his wife, Susan.
“Cooking actually helped our love for one another develop,” she said.
The Floyds offer traditional barbecue such as ribs, pulled pork, brisket and sausage, along with a fish and shrimp combination ($22) of tender, crispy catfish filets and shrimp cooked to perfection. The dish is accompanied by lemon wedges and their special dipping sauce.
The rib plate ($18) consists of tender and meaty, Southern-style BBQ ribs, while the pulled pork plate ($14) and the brisket plate ($18) each have a healthy serving.
The sausage plate ($13) is a mound of sausage, slathered in their BBQ sauce.
Alabama-style BBQ is sweet, tangy and has a hint of spice. It should not be confused with Alabama white sauce, which has a base of mayonnaise and apple cider vinegar.
All plates come with a choice of two sides and one of their delicious corn breads.
The side options are mac and cheese, green beans with smoked turkey wings, baked beans with maple sausage, potato salad, coleslaw or French fries. These are also available a la carte for $2.50.
Brisket ($10) and pulled pork ($8) sandwiches (without the plate) are also offered. Other options include chicken wings (four for $12), brisket fries ($12), pulled pork fries and chicken sliders (three for $6).
“Our food preparation begins at 3:30 a.m., well before we head out to our location of the day,” Anthony Floyd said.
When asked about the unique name of his business, Floyd said, “I had a friend in the Army who always responded with a friendly “fa sho” (meaning “for sure”). So it kind of stuck with me to this day.”
