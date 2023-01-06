Smoking meats and other foods has become one of the most popular methods of cooking in recent years.
Whether it’s done in the comfort of your backyard or in a kitchen at your local eatery, smoking meat makes it tenderer and it has a dramatic effect on the flavor.
Take, for example, the good people at Casa Del Humo.
“We began the concept for our food truck venture back in August of 2020, when we found ourselves with extra time on our hands due to the pandemic shutdowns,” said Gabe Padilla, co-owner of the food truck. “And since a lot of time and patience goes in to smoking, we began to develop the dishes we offer now and sold them as plates to our community in Socorro, Texas.”
In fact, they smoked so much meat at their home they earned the moniker, “casa del humo,” or House of Smoke.
So Padilla and his wife Melissa “Mel” Padilla, took that on as their new business name.
“We began to get better and better at it as we improved our smoking methods, and we found that our community was very supportive,” Gabe Padilla said.
They raised enough cash to evolve their business and moved into a food truck in January 2021.
The Padillas serve traditional brisket, which is incorporated into various dishes. For non-meat eaters they offer tofu tacos and the popular mushroom tacos with smoked cheese.
They also put a spin on some traditional items, such as mexi-mac, sopita with cheese, smoked garlic and tomatoes and que-bano sandwiches with smoked ham, pulled pork, mozzarella, mustard and pickles.
Another option is the smoked chamoy chicken, which is topped in chamoy-infused sauce.
Padilla also makes his own hominy with nixtamal for their posole. The posole is vegan based and you can add your protein of choice. It can also be made with mushrooms, instead of meat.
Another vegetarian option is the smoked pumpkin curry made with tofu, coconut milk and Indian spices.
“Everything we make is smoked and we incorporate our roots into it as well,” he said. “We use traditional recipes, but we cook with live fire. Our flavors come from the smoke combined with our Mexican and Indigenous roots.”
All their sauces are handmade and from scratch.
They also acquire their microgreens from a local supplier, Sun City Roots, and the mushrooms they use are from Full Circle Mushrooms. They get their authentic, nixtamal tortillas from La Popular.
“Mel and I are completely self-taught cooks,” he said. “We have learned a lot from working on our food truck and all of our recipes have our personal twist. I have always liked grilling and cooking with fire because of my Indigenous roots.”
Eventually, the Padillas would like to implement their food truck experience into a brick and mortar restaurant called Café Piro.
They would like to open the restaurant in early 2023.
