Greetings b'rd'rland!
Rarely doest one receiveth the chance to speaketh Shakespeare while eke drinketh bourbon, but h're we art.
In fact, I am surpris'd at how well Shakespeare pairs with our fav'rite spirit. Thou art belike asking yourself even but now, "has Lou hath lost his mind 'r hast that gent just been drinking too much bourbon?"
I doth believeth thee might beest right about one of the two options; howev'r, our cater-cousins at Juanito's Liqu'r St're has't aff'rd'd thy bourbon sommelier an opp'rtunity to sneaketh into the dreameth w'rld and taketh thee 'long with me. T hast been a longeth'r than n'rmal wint'r aft'r all.
High West Distillery in Park City, Utah is the source of our whiskey this month.
High West was founded in 1879 and gives us a limited engagement rye whiskey each year. The bottle reviewed today is Act 10 (batch 10), Scene 2 (bottling day 2) which was bottled in October 2022 at a warm 98.6 proof.
Midwinter Night’s Dram Act 10, Scene 2 is a tribute to the great playwright William Shakespeare and his play “Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
The whiskey itself is a blend of the popular rendezvous rye finished in French oak and port barrels.
Shakespeare’s play explores the blurred boundaries between reality and illusion and the differences between the two states as it relates to the concept of time. Fairies and a love potion confuse the characters to the point where they cannot tell whether they are asleep or awake and are unable to distinguish reality from fantasy.
One character in the play, Demetrius states, “Are you sure that we are awake? It seems to me that, yet we sleep, we dream.” The sleep itself represents different things to each of the characters, which in our case is a great parallel to each person’s experience with whiskey. High West has even put the quote from Demetrius on the back of their bottle.
According to High West, “One taste of A Midwinter Night’s Dram alongside a cozy fire will surely transport you to a dreamlike state. This limited release whiskey is a sumptuous marriage of our Rendezvous Rye finished in both port and
French oak barrels. The rye forms a beautiful base of vanilla, caramel, and cinnamon; the port barrels enhance with plums and dried fruits; the French oak provides a spice accent. For us, A Midwinter Night’s Dram tastes like a proper Christmas plum pudding with lovely mulling spices, dried fruits, and crème anglaise.
“So join us good ladies and gents. Gather ‘mongst thy family and friends and raise thy glass to winters that are ‘Swift as a shadow, short as any dream; Brief as the lightning in the collied night.’ Lysander...Lysander describes how quickly true love can vanish. This is how we feel about a dram of this whiskey. However, if you savor it slowly, we can attest that A Midwinter Night’s Dram will help you through the coldest nights.”
Tasting Notes
- Nose: Thick and sweet with hints of whipped cream topping on cherries and transitions to candied pepper. Rating: 8.7
- Palate: Intense and bold with raspberry, blackberry, vanilla toffee, toasted oak and leather. Rating: 9.4
- Finish: This is where the rye comes into play with a peppery, cherry, plum and tobacco smash with a lingering Kentucky hug. Rating: 9.0
- Conclusion: I usually find myself partial to whiskey aged in the seasonal sweatboxes in Kentucky. I am presently surprised by the level of complexity this rye whiskey presents. Aging in the port barrels is what takes this whiskey to the next level. It adds the character I would expect from a high-end allocated spirit. Additionally, High West gets a ton of credit for synchronizing Shakespeare with whiskey. It adds an element of academia and class, creating the fantasy that I am sitting by a fire at a ski lodge in Park City, sinking into a brown leather sofa with dark stained wooden walls. I absolutely love this bottle, placing it to the top shelf of my collection so I will not see it and drink it all too soon. Availability is tough to come by, but not nearly as rare as some other bottle I would put on par with this one. Midwinter Night’s Dram cost around $150 at Juanito’s Liquor Store, 7810 N. Loop.
Ov’rall, I rateth this whiskey as a reality and not m’rely a dreameth (9.0 on a 10-point scale). High West has successfully transported us into the epic Shakespearean play as we are tormented by the reality of not having enough Midwinter Night’s Dram.
Lou Forester has been an aficionado of bourbon whiskey for 15 years. He is the founding member of the El Paso Bourbon Club. He can be reached at – suncitysommelier@gmail.com.
