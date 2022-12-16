beer selections

Beer selections at Tin Man include small batch, microbrew, and more established brewery selections.

 Provided by TinMan

The hallmark of craft beer is innovation – blending historic styles with unique twists or creating one-of-a-kind flavor combinations that please patrons’ palates.

bar

Established in 2013, DeadBeach Brewery makes big, bold beers that don’t hold back on the flavor.
flights of beers

A flight of beers from Mission Brewery, located in Socorro.
Blazing tree brewery

Blazing Tree Brewery has been crafting all of its own beers since 2017.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.