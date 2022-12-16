The hallmark of craft beer is innovation – blending historic styles with unique twists or creating one-of-a-kind flavor combinations that please patrons’ palates.
So says the Brewers Association, a national nonprofit trade association that reports the number of craft breweries operating in Texas has increased steadily over the past decade. In 2021, more than 400 breweries were reported in the state, producing more than a million barrels of craft beer.
Among them are a handful in El Paso, including two – Craft Rhythm and Brews and Three Missions Brewery – that opened during the pandemic and continue to experiment with unique blends and expand their customer base.
Here’s where you can find your next favorite borderland brew if you are looking for a holiday party – or a break from the holidays. Just think of it as the gift that keeps giving: You enjoy a great brew while supporting a local business.
Cheers!
BREWERIES
Here some local breweries making a name for themselves – and cleverly naming their unique creations along the way.
Aurellia’s Bottle Shop & Brewery
1620 N. Resler
Info: 915-996-9051; aurellias.com
Blazing Tree Brewery
11426 Rojas, Space A-13
Info: 915-307-3627; blazingtreebreweryelpaso.com
Craft Rhythm & Brews Brewing Co.
1301 Texas
Info: 915-307-0882; craftrhythmandbrews.com
Craft Rhythm & Brews Brewing Co. on Facebook
@craftrhythmandbrews_915 on Instagram
DeadBeach Brewery
406 S. Durango
Info: 915-915-2337; deadbeach.com
Mountain Star Brewing Company
11135 Pellicano
Info: 915-307-2979; mountainstarbrewingcompany.com
Mountain Star Brewing Company on Facebook
Old Sheepdog Brewery
3900 Rosa
Info: 915-702-0055; Old Sheepdog Brewery on Facebook
Three Missions Brewery
10179 Socorro
Info: 915-704-4932; threemissionsbrewery.com
BEER BARS
Here are some El Paso hot spots where you can find a mix of locally brewed craft beers and some top-sellers from outside the region.
Alamo Drafthouse El Paso
12351 Pellicano; 915-317-5266
250 E. Montecillo; 915-845-7469
Flix Brewhouse
6450 Desert
Info: 915-995-7500; flixbrewhouse.com/el-paso
@FlixElPaso on Facebook
The Hoppy Monk
4141 N. Mesa
Info: 915-307-3263; thehoppymonk.com
@TheHoppyMonk on Instagram
Tin Man
Various locations: 2301 N. Zaragoza, 4935 N. Mesa; 13001 Eastlake; 11100 Sean Haggerty
Info: @tinmanep on Facebook
Undisputed Craft House
1881 Saul Kleinfeld
Info: 915-300-0000; undisputedcrafthouse.com
Union Draft House
Canyons: 470 Cimarron; 915-600-5165
Tierra: 12040A Tierra Este; 915-228-9245;
Eastlake: 13649 Eastlake; 915-307-7994
Info: uniondraft.house
Vincent and Melos Craft House
1691 N. Zaragoza
Info: 915-219-8647; vincentandmelos.com
WINERIES
Beer not quite your style? Check out these nearby wineries instead:
D.H. Lescombes Winery & Bistro
1720 Avenida de Mesilla, Las Cruces, N.M.
Info 575-524-2408; stclairwinery.com
La Vina Winery
4201 NM-28, Anthony, N.M.
Info 575-882-7632; lavina.wolfep.com
Sombra Antigua Winery
430 La Vina, Anthony, N.M.
Info 915-241-4349; sombraantigua.com
Zin Valle Vineyards
7315 NM-28, Canutillo, Texas
Info 915-877-4544; zinvalle.com
