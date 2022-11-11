America Recycles Day, a holiday that recognizes the importance and impact of recycling, is Nov. 15.
“Recycling is important for our future generations,” said Astrid Bunner, managing assistant director of the Environmental Services Department in El Paso. “It saves our environment and reduces the amount of waste sent to landfills.”
El Paso’s curbside recycling program accepts cardboard, paper, plastic and aluminum. Items should be clean and rinsed of any food or product residue.
The curbside recycling program does not accept glass, plastic bags or electronic waste. Still, residents can recycle these items at one of five citizen collection stations across the city or Target stores.
“The less trash that ends up in the blue bins, the better, but it’s important people utilize the blue bin right,” Bunner said.
According to the city’s Environmental Services Department (ESD), one in three items dropped in a blue recycling bin doesn’t belong there. As a result, the contamination rate for the curbside recycling program (32%) is higher than the national average (25%).
“Dirty diapers are not recyclables,” Bunner said. “When people add household trash, it contaminates materials around it. We also ask that individuals keep in mind the people who have to touch these items while sorting recyclables.”
In hopes of reducing the contamination level to 23% by 2023, ESD launched a challenge that educates the public on becoming better stewards of the environment.
“A lot of people feel they know how to recycle, but every market is different,” she said. “For example, you can recycle grass and lawn clippings in San Antonio, but we don’t have a market for that. If you are unsure of any item, do not include it.”
Candace Printz, founder and president of Green Hope Project, urges the community to think of recycling as using items more than once.
“Get creative and think outside the blue bin,” Printz said. “The ESD citizen collection stations accept glass, Christmas trees, paint or electronics. They convert trees into free mulch, and they sort glass by color. It’s then ground up in different size pallets so the community can use it for their gardens or arts and crafts.”
A Stanford study found that Americans throw away 25% more trash during the Thanksgiving to New Year’s holiday period, equivalent to 25 million tons of garbage.
For a less wasteful holiday season, Printz said, “opt for live Christmas trees you can plant after, wrap your gifts in newspapers, reuse gift bags, boxes and tissue paper.”
And instead of tossing unwanted pumpkins in the trash bin, the public can donate them to Dirty Girl Compost, a community composting program at 8248 Troy in the Lower Valley.
“You may think one person doesn’t make a big difference, but when it adds up to many people combined, it can be a great deal,” Printz said.
