As a new school year kicks off, San Elizario Independent School District is keeping things short.
The small district of six schools and about 3,200 students is in the first weeks of its new four-day school week. School is in session Tuesday through Friday, allowing for a three-day weekend.
Jeannie Meza-Chavez, San Elizario ISD superintendent, said one of the goals for the shorter week is to entice qualified teachers to the rural district to help meet the teaching shortage, particularly in science.
She said in the past two years, there’ve been five science vacancies at the high school.
“Texas is testing kids in science, but we have all these vacancies,” Meza-Chavez said. “How do we expect our kids to be inspired to be the next science teachers, to develop the next pandemic cure, if we don’t have them taught by certified teachers?”
She said the district is promoting mental health on the Mondays off and urges teachers and students to take actions toward self-care on that day.
“I anticipate we’re going to have some growing pains, but every one of our students has a certified teacher,” Meza-Chavez said.
There are over 75 Texas school districts that have implemented a four-day school week, Meza-Chavez said.
However, there will be some potential obstacles for some parents.
Meza-Chavez said that during the research process, San Eli ISD looked at how the shortened school week would impact childcare for working parents.
She said it hasn’t been an issue, and that the district is working with the YWCA El Paso Del Norte to provide childcare services.
“Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a good interest in that program,” said Rocio Castruita, chief operating officer at the YWCA. “But we’re ready to help out when it’s ready for parents who need that help.”
The YWCA runs childcare services at about 40 schools in the El Paso, Socorro and Canutillo school districts, and has seven childcare centers for infants through age 12. Services run until 6 p.m., and the YWCA also offers summer camps and school intersession camps.
The YWCA offers subsidies to parents who need assistance paying for childcare.
Childcare is not cheap, though many working parents rely on the services to bridge the gap between the end of school and after-work pickup times.
Marisela Correa, family services director for Workforce Solutions Borderplex, said there are about 400 licensed childcare facilities in El Paso, including home care and centers.
Workforce Solutions Borderplex helps parents navigate the large world of childcare services, including education about the state’s Rising Star certification program for early childhood programs.
The Rising Star program grades childcare providers through stars. Four stars is the highest.
“We really push for those types of facilities because we know they’re above minimum standards, are meeting health and safety standards, but are going beyond and providing quality education care for the little ones,” Correa said.
She said the organization also helps parents understand what to look for in quality childcare facilities and programs.
“In trying to help our parents navigate,” Correa said. “We provide them with resources of what to look for, what a good environment should look like, what kind of questions should you be asking, and can you walk through the facility.”
Correa said some parts of the region, as well as other nearby Texas counties, are considered childcare deserts because of the lack of access to quality facilities. In Alpine, which Workforce Solutions Borderplex serves, the organization recently helped to open a childcare facility.
“They can benefit from that opportunity to have childcare,” Correa said. “There’s not enough for the need that’s out there. They’re out there getting that facility up and running, with 60 to 80 slots open for parents, which helps the economy, and business recruiting.”
