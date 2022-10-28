After a sensational sophomore season with the Texas Longhorns in 2021, former Coronado High School star Ivan Melendez had a difficult decision to make.
He could either sign with the Miami Marlins who selected him in the 16th round (479th player picked) of last year’s MLB draft or bet on himself and return for his junior season and prove that he was worth so much more.
His gamble paid off – big time.
Melendez, winner of the Golden Spikes Award that honors the top amateur baseball player in the country, was selected in the second round (43rd player picked) of the 2022 MLB draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
“Choosing not to go pro and staying in college was a tough decision because anything could have happened,” Melendez said. “I could have been injured, I could have struggled and not played as well, but I thought the best thing to do was bet on myself.”
Melendez, who was named both the Dick Howser Trophy winner as the nation’s best college baseball player, and the National Player of the Year by Collegiate Baseball, hit .387, scored 75 runs, had 96 hits and led the nation in home runs (32), RBI (94), slugging percentage (.863), and total bases (214).
“I looked at it this way, I’m playing at a great school in front of a lot of people and will graduate from the University of Texas,” he said. “Life couldn’t be too bad if I went back and gave it another shot.”
Melendez dreamed about playing professional baseball.
“I certainly dreamt it, I just didn’t know if it would ever happen,” he said. “I played baseball in high school just to try to earn a scholarship but now it’s turned into so much more than that.”
Even those nearest to Melendez couldn’t have imagined his success.
“I always knew he had the ability, but never in my wildest dreams did I think Ivan could win the Golden Spikes award and all the other national awards he earned this year,” said Raul Melendez, Ivan’s father. “But the amount of dedication and hard work I’ve seen my son put into the sport, I can understand the success he’s enjoying.”
The elder Melendez acknowledges his son’s considerable accomplishments on the field but his pride goes beyond the numbers.
“I’m proud of what my son has accomplished on the field, but I’m also proud that he’s remained humble,” he said. “I’m proud that he’s turned into a bit of a baseball ambassador to the young kids in El Paso. We’ve talked about how the spotlight is on his every move now and how important it is to be a role model for these little kids and give them hope that they can do it too.”
One person who isn’t surprised at Melendez’s success is his former high school baseball coach.
“He made All-State his senior season and led the state of Texas in home runs with 18,” said Juan Orozco, Coronado’s baseball coach. “Let’s put it this way, some out-of-town college coaches would call me after seeing him play early on and they’d ask me where he was thinking about playing in college and I’d have to explain to them that he was still only a sophomore. They couldn’t believe it.”
Orozco knows it takes more than raw talent to succeed at this level, which is why he knew Melendez had a legitimate chance.
“This kid works hard and he’s a grinder,” he said. “He has the tools and he does things the right way. Ivan isn’t the loudest guy in the world, but he’s a great leader by example. There are plenty of players who are as talented, but when you combine that talent with how hard he works, that’s why he’s such a special player.”
After being selected by Arizona in the July draft, the 6-3, 225-pound Melendez was assigned to the Visalia Rawhide of the Single-A California League.
“I only spent about three-and-a-half weeks in A-ball because that’s all that was left in the minor league season,” Melendez explained. “I have no idea where I’ll play next season, it all depends on how spring training goes. If I do well it could be high-A or even double A, who knows?”
Melendez played in 25 games at Visalia, hitting three home runs and knocking in eight runs.
“I was kind of rusty when I first got to Visalia,” he said. “It took me a couple weeks to get back into the swing of things. All the other guys had been with the team for a while and I was just getting off my college season so it took me a bit of time to start feeling like I belonged there.”
It didn’t take long for Melendez to notice the difference in the talent level.
“Obviously the pitching I saw there was much better than in college,” he said. “Everyone is so young and talented at this level. You face the best pitchers in college during the playoffs; now I’ll face that kind of pitching every game.”
Now that his whirlwind tour of playing in the College World Series, being drafted and spending time in the minor leagues has come to an end, Melendez is trying to wrap his head around the last few months.
“I’m trying to get used to the thought that this is my job now and not part of what I do at school,” said Melendez. “There were so many other things that went with college like classes and homework and tutoring, now it’s only baseball and that’s something my mind has to get used to.”
Now that the offseason is here, the focus for Melendez turns to the important date of Feb. 24, 2023 – Spring Training.
“I’ve just been working out and getting ready for when Spring Training comes up,” he said. “I’m currently working on all aspects of my game, hitting, fielding, running. There’s always room for improvement, especially at this level.”
Though his time in the minors was minimal, Melendez feels the experience could pay dividends.
“Those three weeks in A-ball gave me a chance to get my feet wet and have a taste of what being a pro is like,” he said.
“That should help when I report to spring training. Starting with my first full season next year, I have the unique chance of making my dream of becoming a Big Leaguer come true. It’s all up to me at this point really so all I know is that I’m going to give it everything I have.”
