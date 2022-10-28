Melendez

Ivan Melendez smiles after being selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 43rd pick of the 2022 MLB baseball draft in July.

 Photo by Abbie Parr/Associated Press

After a sensational sophomore season with the Texas Longhorns in 2021, former Coronado High School star Ivan Melendez had a difficult decision to make.

NCAA Arizona St Texas Baseball

Melendez was the winner of the Golden Spikes Award that honors the top amateur baseball player in the country.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.