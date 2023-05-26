This month’s art spot is “Window to the Franklins” commissioned by the city of El Paso Public Art Department. The mural was done by El Paso artists Cimi Alvarado and Ferando Fernandez and can be found at 5801 Alabama.
Art Spot: "Window to the Franklins”
Tags
Cosima Rangel
El Paso Inc. Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Stingrays, otters and more coming to El Paso mall
- Crane watch: The projects rising in El Paso
- Black Or White: Black, white crappie are the same, but also different
- Home presales begin at Paul Foster’s Campo del Sol master-planned community in North El Paso
- Las Cruces teen climbs the world jiu jitsu ladder
- Q&A: Bill Hicks, El Paso district attorney
- El Paso Water fights drought with ‘enhanced arroyo’
- El Paso DA's race: Casas running, Hicks ‘sure’ he will file and Montoya ‘very strongly considering’
- Law enforcement alarmed by ‘zombie drug’
- MedPost urgent care centers to change hands
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- Children's Grief Center of El Paso, running towards hope
- El Paso’s first nonprofit grocery opens in Central
- Art Spot: "Window to the Franklins”
- Groove Grotto: Surf music on vinyl: The soundtrack to summer
- Sun City beer fest makes triumphant return
- Kappy's Corner: Tournament highlights 1st El Paso Fair
- El Paso History Radio Show: Summer at War Eagles
- Latest GOP 2024 hopeful DeSantis 'blazing a trail' on book bans in Republican-controlled states
Most Popular
Articles
- Stingrays, otters and more coming to El Paso mall
- Crane watch: The projects rising in El Paso
- Black Or White: Black, white crappie are the same, but also different
- Home presales begin at Paul Foster’s Campo del Sol master-planned community in North El Paso
- Las Cruces teen climbs the world jiu jitsu ladder
- Q&A: Bill Hicks, El Paso district attorney
- El Paso Water fights drought with ‘enhanced arroyo’
- El Paso DA's race: Casas running, Hicks ‘sure’ he will file and Montoya ‘very strongly considering’
- Law enforcement alarmed by ‘zombie drug’
- MedPost urgent care centers to change hands
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- Children's Grief Center of El Paso, running towards hope
- El Paso’s first nonprofit grocery opens in Central
- Art Spot: "Window to the Franklins”
- Groove Grotto: Surf music on vinyl: The soundtrack to summer
- Sun City beer fest makes triumphant return
- Kappy's Corner: Tournament highlights 1st El Paso Fair
- El Paso History Radio Show: Summer at War Eagles
- Latest GOP 2024 hopeful DeSantis 'blazing a trail' on book bans in Republican-controlled states
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.