This month’s art spot features El Paso artist Paola who focuses on Mexican culture. You can find her works all over El Paso from Socorro to Canutillo. Follow her on Instagram @HellowPaola.
Art Spot: HellowPaola
Cosima Rangel
El Paso Inc. Photographer
