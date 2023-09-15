Every musician has a genesis story. Something that triggered their love of music.
For Kansas bassist and vocalist Billy Greer, it was his parents’ store.
“I was 4 or 5 years old, and I would hang out in the store,” Greer told El Paso Inc. by phone. “It was like a community center where people gathered to play cards or checkers, talk and listen to music on the jukebox.”
The jukebox was a mixture of rock ‘n’ roll and country with some Elvis and Beatles thrown in for good measure, so Greer got a little taste of everything.
“They would change the records on the juke box every couple of weeks, so I was able to listen to the newest hits,” he said. “My parents would give me all the old 45s.”
That’s where it started, but it his love of music exploded when the Beatles performed on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1964.
“My brother, who is a couple of years older than me, saw the same program and he was inspired to be a drummer,” Greer said. “We had a cousin who knew a few chords on the guitar and another friend played a couple of boogie-woogie licks. I was designated the bass player and the singer.”
That band did not become Kansas, America’s preeminent progressive rock band, but it did set the foundation for Greer’s future with the band.
Kansas is celebrating its 50th Anniversary Tour, Another Fork in the Road, with an El Paso performance at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Plaza Theatre.
The tour will showcase two hours of hits, fan favorites and deep cuts rarely performed live. El Paso is one of only 50 selected North American cities to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary.
The current lineup includes two original members, guitarist Richard Williams and drummer Phil Ehart, along with Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale and keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin.
The original lineup – Williams, Ehart, Steve Walsh, Robby Steinhardt, Kerry Livgren and Dave Hope – were together from
1973–1984.
Greer, 71, joined the band in its 1985 reformation.
His connection to Kansas is a result of a series of connections and twist and turns.
Greer played bass and sang in a band that won a song contest in Atlanta. The song, “Cold Hearted Woman” became a regional hit.
“Steve Walsh had left Kansas in the early ’80s and put his own band together,” Greer said. “He needed a singing bass player so I auditioned for that spot and he offered me the job.”
A few years later, Williams and Ehart wanted to reunite Kansas and invited Greer to join. He has been a member of the band for 38 years.
“It’s a dream come true,” Greer said. “This is something that I’ve always wanted to do. My mother made me go to college and get a degree to have something to fall back in case this music thing didn’t work out, so I went to college and got a BS in psychology.”
Brislin joins in 2018
Keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin has infused new life into the band since joining in 2018.
“I grew up in a house where the piano was the center of entertainment,” Brislin told El Paso Inc. during a phone interview. “My older siblings introduced me to music via the record collection which was all ‘70s rock, so that was the first music that I got into.”
That collection included Foreigner, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd and, of course, Kansas.
His continuous desire to learn music and perform with local bands led to an audition to join Meat Loaf when he was 24 years old.
“I got in his group and that really opened the flood gates of playing these big tours with classic rock bands,” he said.
Brislin was playing with another band on Kansas’ label called Sea Within when he caught the band’s attention. They called him and asked if he wanted to join the band.
“The guys are great,” he said. “I feel like I have a lot to learn from their experience and what they have done musically. They see how much I love this music and how much care I take with it. The chemistry has been really great.”
At 49, Brislin is a year younger than Kansas’ first album, “Kansas,” released in 1974.
Brislin did not hesitate to contribute to the Kansas catalog, receiving writing credits in six of the nine songs off “The Absence of Presence,” the band’s 16th studio album.
“Most of the time the groups that I’ve played with did not offer an opportunity to write songs; either because they were only playing their catalog or I was hired to play a tour or two,” he said. “With Kansas, I asked the question right off the bat. I asked, ‘How about song writing?’ and they said, ‘Show us what you have.’ That was a really great sign, and I had a feeling this was going to be really cool because that opportunity doesn’t always come around.”
Brislin said he has enjoys performing with rock ‘n’ roll legends, but he is even more fond of the stories they share with him.
“I love hearing their stories about all the different eras they’ve played in this band,” he said. “It gives me a lot of food for thought and a lot of perspective to see how hard they’ve worked. They’ve gone through years where there wasn’t a lot of attention paid to them. Over the past few years there’s been a bit of renaissance with the group and a lot of excitement with the shows. I dig hearing where they’ve been where they’ve come from and where it’s going.”
The fan experience
Touring and providing the fans a unique experience is why Kansas is still hitting the road.
“One of the great aspects of Kansas is that we have fans that want to enjoy the hits they’ve enjoyed throughout the years but there’s also a fanbase that wants to hear the deeper cuts and the longer form material,” Brislin said. “The fact that we’re on a progressive rock label, that gives us the freedom to explore music as much as we want. It’s not like some classic rock bands where people go get a hot dog when we play new stuff. People are engaged and they want to hear the next chapters in the story.”
He said there is a special energy with every show.
“The buzz about the whole retrospective of the band and the fact that we’re going to attack material from almost all of Kansas’ records, that’s really exciting and says a lot about this music and the band,” he said. “I’m really thrilled to be a part of it.”
Greer said the band has picked up some new fans.
“‘Carry on Wayward Son’ was on a show called ‘Supernatural;’ it was the unofficial theme song for that series,” he said. “In the show, those guys were supposedly from Kansas. That show ran for 14 seasons. I remember one point during that show, we started to see young girls in our VIP meet and greets. We would ask them, ‘How do you know about this band? We should be your grandfather’s band.’ They would tell us they heard ‘Carry on my Wayward Son’ on ‘Supernatural.’”
But he welcomes them.
“It’s kind of strange because our original fans, who are our age (there are three of us in the band north of 70), have been around for 50 years,” he said. “Now, they’ve turned their kids and their grandkids on to us.”
Email El Paso Inc. features editor Victor R. Martinez at vmartinez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4442 ext. 134.
