Fall has officially arrived in El Paso.
It is not like the fall in Kentucky for sure, but it is still a very important season for bourbon afficionados.
At the beginning of each September, the annual limited release bourbon starts trickling its way to the Borderland from back east.
It is like Christmas, hoping to get a chance to purchase one of the annual release bottles from the major distilleries.
Of course, my friends at Juanito’s Liquor Store at 7810 North Loop are the number one spot for finding the annual limited release bourbon.
The employees of these liquor stores have dozens of people every day asking them for allocated bourbon. The best way to get allocated bourbons is to be a loyal customer who buys non-allocated spirits year round. Most liquor stores will reward these customers when they have the allocated stuff. Allocated bourbon is distributed to those stores that have high sales of non-allocated spirits, a win-win for bourbon connoisseurs.
My review this month focuses on our first bourbon from the historic Heaven Hill Distillery, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Batch A122, the first of their 2022 releases.
The code, A122 refers to the release, month and year – in this case, “A” is the first release month number one (January) of 2022.
If you are unfamiliar with the different types of bourbons, the term barrel proof is a bold presentation of the unique flavors and attributes the distillate attains during the aging process from the barrel. Unlike most other bourbon products, it is not cut with water during the bottling process and is non-chill filtered.
This results in a much higher proof than many other types of bourbon and highly sought by experienced bourbon drinkers. This barrel proof has been aged 12-years, a sweet-spot for bourbon aging.
I have mixed emotions about the man, Elijah Craig.
Craig was a Baptist preacher, educator, entrepreneur and innovator. He takes credit for being the first distiller to use charred barrels for storing whiskey storage.
And he did it by accident.
The story is that sometime around 1789, a barn full of new American Oak barrels caught fire and instead of disposing of the barrels, Craig decided to use them. He was so impressed by how the char inside the barrels mellowed and added character to the whiskey he began experimenting with different char levels.
Two-and-a-half centuries later, we continue to use the same process of charring barrels to create the spirit we love.
Detracting from the positive notoriety for Craig is the fact, like many wealthy men in Kentucky in the late 1700s, he was a slave-owner. Therefore, while Heaven Hill Distillery honors the contributions of Elijah Craig, the reputation will forever be tarnished.
Though the distillery acknowledges the contributions of an unforgiveable method of labor to the bourbon industry, I do not feel the distillery has gone far enough to recognize the contributions of those men and women who did not have a choice in the work they performed.
Now to the bourbon itself. At 120.8 proof, it is on the lower end of what we consider a high-proof bourbon. Retail price at Juanito’s Liquor Store is just under $90, which is about what I would expect for a 12-year-old barrel proof bourbon.
Color is a burnished copper, nose has a mild burn with notes of vanilla, cinnamon, and pear.
The palate is sweet and spicy with hints of toasted oak, brown sugar, and graham crackers. The finish is long with a comforting Kentucky hug.
I really enjoyed this bourbon, even though I have had several of the prior releases.
If I compare it to an experience in the Borderland, it would be like hiking in our beloved Franklin Mountains. As many times as you do it, during different seasons you will get a different experience.
Pick up this bottle if you can and make it a staple in your bourbon cabinet.
Until next month, may fortune favor your hunt during this limited release season and do not forget to join our El Paso Bourbon Club on Facebook.
Retired Army Col. Chris Lindner has been an aficionado of bourbon whiskey for 15 years. He is the founding member of the El Paso Bourbon Club. He can be reached at Christopher.g.lindner@gmail.com.
