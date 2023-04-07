Cobos3.jpg

Through all her medical situations, Erica Cobos has maintained an A-B average.

For most high school freshmen, their biggest worries are finding their classes, making friends and being accepted at the cool kids’ table.

Erica Cobos, a junior at Amercias High School, has dealt with a stomach tumor. Four months surgery to remove it, she had ACL reconstructive surgery on her left knee.
Americas High School wrestler Erica Cobos won the UIL State Championship, a national champion and a battle with a deadly tumor.
Erica Cobos won the heavyweight title at the USMC Girls Folkstyle National Champions in Omaha, Nebraska in March.  
