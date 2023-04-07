For most high school freshmen, their biggest worries are finding their classes, making friends and being accepted at the cool kids’ table.
Cobos had a sensational wrestling year for the Americas Trailblazers in 2022-23, winning district, regional and the state heavy- weight championships.
And to top it all off, she won the heavyweight title at the USMC Girls Folkstyle National Champions in Omaha, Neb. in March.
It was an amazing season for the Americas’ junior. An amazing season that almost wasn’t.
Two years ago, Cobos was diagnosed with a stomach tumor so large that she looked five months pregnant.
“During COVID, I was having severe stomach pains and my parents took me to the doctor where they found a large mass,” said Cobos. “It turned out to be a tumor that was so big it was starting to suffocate my other organs. They couldn’t really tell if it was cancerous or not but the doctors said that if I put any extreme pressure on my stomach the tumor could burst and that could be deadly. So we decided to have the surgery.”
The tumor was benign, and surgery was a success, which meant that Cobos was now free to focus on other things like her wrestling career – at least that was the plan.
“Four months after my tumor surgery, I had ACL reconstructive surgery on my left knee,” said Cobos. “I played football in middle school and I had dislocated my knee. Everything fell apart when during wrestling practice my knee went completely out of place. It was a really rough patch in my life. After going through two major surgeries in four months all I could think about was getting back to wrestling.”
Having two major procedures in such a time is tough for anyone to get through, especially a 15-year-old. But Cobos found a way.
“I prayed a lot,” she said. “It was a really lonely experience. There were a lot of people supporting me but you really go through something like this alone. It was a very humbling experience that has changed my life. It made me more independent; it made me stronger, it made me take things in life more seriously.”
It was a time when she had to be as mentally strong as she was physically tough.
“I haven’t had any problems with the tumor or the knee ever since,” she said. “The knee still has some slight soreness but that’s how it’s going to be for the rest of my life.”
The knee soreness didn’t get in the way of her capturing a number of championships, and there could be more on the way.
“She’s a great student athlete, very coachable, and has turned into a team leader,” said Devonte Cook, the first-year Americas wrestling coach. “She isn’t afraid of the moment and when she has to rally, she can turn it on when she needs to.”
Cook saw something in Cobos right away.
“When I arrived at Americas, I told her she was going to be a state champion; there was no doubt in my mind,” he said.
What’s even more impressive, Cook said, is how humble and optimistic Cobos is.
“Erica is just a regular teenager when she isn’t competing, she’s goofy, very approachable, a good student and a pleasure to coach,” he said.
Cook will be coaching her when she competes in the 2023 US Open Championships in Las Vegas on April 26-30.
Along with the national title she earned in March, Cobos has won two district titles, two state regional titles, a state runner-up trophy and a state championship.
“I had no idea that I would be wrestling at nationals, but I had a feeling that I would make a mark this year,” Cobos said. “Next year, my senior year, I’m going to try to make an even bigger mark.”
Though the national competition was far from home, there was still a little familiarity for Cobos.
“The competition was really tough at nationals, but in the semi-finals, I had to wrestle a girl from Andress High, Leilani Sanchez, who I’ve been practicing with for years,” she said. “In fact, that semifinal was my toughest match because she knows my moves and I know her moves. That shows you how good girls’ wrestling is in here in El Paso.”
After that tough semifinal, the title match was more exhausting than anything. After not much action in the first two periods, Cobos poured it on in the final period.
“By the third period I was totally exhausted and all I knew is that I didn’t want to go to overtime, so I just went for a desperation take-down attempt that almost didn’t work,” she said. “But I just held on or dear life and was able to get the takedown and the victory.”
Cobos has amassed plenty of victories on the wrestling mat, but she has a winning record in the classroom as well.
“Thanks to my parents, I’m an A-B student,” she said. “They’ve always pushed success in the classroom before success in sports. Coach Cook also pushes all of us to work hard in the classroom. He’s always checking on us and making sure we’re doing all the right things.”
Cobos is already looking ahead to her final high school year.
“Next year, my goals are to win district and state again and to try to go undefeated, this year I did have one loss,” she said. “I really want to compete in Fargo, North Dakota, which is the biggest national tournament in the country. It’s where many of the bigger colleges and universities go to see and scout potential scholarship athletes.”
Those are some pretty lofty goals for someone who at one time was just hoping to get to her 16th birthday.
“When you feel like everything is crashing down on you and you feel like the weight of the world is on your shoulders, I’ve learned that if you give it a little time, give it a little faith and stay positive, you’ll come out of it stronger than ever and before you know it, you’ll be able to continue your life’s journey,” she said. “I know I have.”
