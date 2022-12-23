A beloved family portrait finally made its way home last week, just in time for Christmas.
The portrait, which depicts El Pasoan Maria del Carmen Rodriguez, was painted by famed El Paso artist Manuel Acosta a few years before his death in 1989. Rodriguez was a long-time resident of the Lower Valley and a neighbor of Acosta. She died around 1997, according to her grandson Steven Ingle.
“(Acosta) grew up and lived next to my grandmother’s house,” Ingle said. “She owned a woodwork shop, Superior Woodwork, and he used to visit my grandmother. She would hand out food at lunch to her workers, and Manuel would come by and paint. One day, he decided to paint my grandmother.”
The oil-on-Masonite portrait depicts Rodriguez sitting on a couch in a field with mountains as a backdrop, wearing an ornate cross. She looks towards the viewer calmly and gently with only a slight hint of a smile. Acosta titled it “Sra. Maria del Carmen.”
“He captured my grandmother; it’s really her – it’s so lifelike,” Ingle said. “She was a tough lady with a great heart and work ethic. (The painting) makes me remember the little things, like how she used to put us on a stool with a tortilla with sugar and butter. I can feel her in the painting. He caught her essence.”
Ingle and his wife, Andrea Gates-Ingle, founded Creative Kids, an arts education program, more than 20 years ago. Creative Kids provides more than 600 children in the El Paso region with arts education programming each year.
In the late-1990s, the painting wound up for sale in the gallery of another El Paso arts leader, Adair Margo. Margo is the former first lady of El Paso, the founder of the Tom Lea Institute and the former chair of the Texas Commission on the Arts. She owned the Adair Margo Gallery in El Paso from 1985 to 2010.
According to Ingle, the painting sold for $10,000. Ingle’s family had hoped to purchase it that day but arrived late. When they made an offer to the woman who bought the painting, she declined, said Ingle, and the family left disappointed.
In 2009, the painting was displayed during an exhibition of Acosta’s work at the El Paso Museum of Art. It was the first time Ingle’s family had seen the portrait since it was sold. The family’s only copy was a photo taken while the art was displayed.
That is until Louise Green, one of three daughters of El Pasoan Lindsay Green, was visiting El Paso from her home in Washington, D.C., for her mother’s funeral just a few weeks ago.
“Before my mom died, she told me it would be ok if I donated the painting back to (Rodriguez’s) family, but that was a fantasy,” said Green. She had no idea where to start looking for Rodriguez’s descendants.
A series of coincidences brought the portrait back to Ingle and his family. Staying in a hotel downtown, Green found her way to the El Paso Museum of Art, where she met with curatorial staff members. While viewing some of Acosta’s other artwork, she had a chance encounter with the museum’s art school coordinator, Ivan Calderon.
“He and I had this incredible meeting where he asked me if I was an Acosta fan,” said Green. “I said, I have an (Acosta) painting I’m trying to donate. He recognized the woman in the painting because he lived across the street from her.”
As it turns out, Calderon was also one of the first participants in Creative Kids some 20-plus years ago, said Gates-Ingle. Before she knew it, Green and her sisters were delivering the portrait to Ingle and his family.
“It was the right thing to do,” Green said. “There were never any thoughts of selling it to them or anyone else. My mom loved and appreciated the painting so much. It was time for it to go (to the Ingle family), and everything aligned. It seems like that’s where she belongs.”
It was an emotional moment when Ingle and his wife got the call.
“We were crying over the phone,” said Gates-Ingle. “Just all the coincidences that had to happen to bring it back to us.”
Ingle says he plans to display it in his home and loan it to the El Paso Museum of Art during the next Acosta exhibition.
“After 25 years of trying to get it, it was such a generous thing their family did,” Ingle said. “It’s amazing that they didn’t do it for money. The gesture is really beautiful.”
