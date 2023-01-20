Everyone deserves to pamper themselves occasionally, but the idea of going out for hours of relaxation then having to return home in traffic may seem counterintuitive.
Being able to immerse yourself in a carefully curated spa is an element of the pampering experience, but some just want the core treatment without the bells and whistles.
“You want to be able to enjoy the experience and not worry and be stressed out,” said Elizabeth Perez-Jones, an East El Paso resident.
And for that reason, Perez-Jones chooses to use Pedilicious Mobile Spa for her pedicure, manicure and waxing needs.
“This service is convenient,” she said of El Paso’s only state-licensed mobile spa. “It’s so relaxing. I don’t have to leave my home, so I don’t have to worry about traffic or finding a parking spot.”
Pedilicious is the creation of Jenny Diaz who developed the idea of a mobile spa during the COVID pandemic in June 2020.
“I was working at a salon at the time and my husband (Ever Garcia) had a food truck called Hamburgesas Lola,” Diaz said. “I mentioned to him the idea of giving pedicures and manicures in a mobile trailer and wondered if it would work.”
They decided it would, and in December 2021 they purchased a 16-foot, 2,500-pound trailer, spent five months customizing it, obtained the proper permits and rolled it out on Aug. 28, 2022.
“My clients love it,” Diaz said. “Some of them are elderly women who don’t like to or can’t drive so it’s difficult for them to go out to a salon. Also, people who are afraid to be around other people because of COVID say they feel safer and more comfortable being with me in the trailer.”
The interior is customized with two pedicure chairs, nail desk, air condition/heater unit, sink, water tanks, water heater, sterilizer, a towel warmer and a television.
“It’s a lot more relaxing here than going to a salon,” said Victoria Perez, who was using the service for the first time last week. “You don’t have to worry being around other people like you would at a salon. The experience is lot more personal, which I love. It’s a great concept.”
Pedilicious is one of eight mobile spas licensed in Texas.
Diaz, who has a been a licensed cosmetologist for more than 10 years, offers pedicures, manicures and facial waxing.
There are seven pedicure options, three manicure options and eyebrow, upper lip and chin waxing.
Pedicures range from $37 to $70, plus optional add-ons; manicures are $23 to $50, plus optional add-ons and facial waxing is $6 to $10.
“I keep my prices competitive and reasonable,” Diaz said. “It’s not as expensive as what people might think considering the convenience of services they are receiving. Once I send them the menu and they see the pricing, they book right away.”
A mother of two girls, Diaz is conscious of her and her customer’s time.
“I set my own hours so I’m able to spend more time with my kids,” she said. “When I schedule an appointment, I know that I am going to work and not waste my time waiting for customers at a salon. With this, I know I am going to work.”
For working women like Perez-Jones, who owns Perez Propane in Tornillo, having that flexibility is a plus.
“She is able to accommodate my schedule,” she said. “This is my busy season so her being able to see me on a Sunday is fabulous. To be able to treat ourselves right outside our doorstep is great. I told my husband, ‘If I can get the same service outside of our home, why would I go back to a salon?’”
Email El Paso Inc. features editor Victor R. Martinez at vmartinez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4442 ext. 134.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.