Robert Rodriguez is back in the National Football League.
When the former UTEP Miner and Montwood High football player’s stint with the Minnesota Vikings ended in 2019, he didn’t know if he’d ever get a chance to return to professional football.
After three years as the defensive line coach at Arizona State, Rodriguez was named Arizona Cardinal’s outside linebackers coach on March 1.
“It’s quite an honor to get to live my dream again,” said Rodriguez. “I learned so much during my time with the Vikings, but getting the opportunity in Arizona to run my own room of outside linebackers for the first time is a dream come true. This is the first time that I’ve been in charge of a defensive position.”
And the best part about? His commute to the Arizona Cardinals team facility is only 10 minutes from home.
“Getting this opportunity while being able to stay home is such a blessing for me and my family,” he said.
Rodriguez, who spent five years as the assistant defensive line coach with the Vikings, is the new outside linebackers coach for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals’ replaced former head coach Kliff Kingsbury with Jonathon Gannon over the offseason, putting the wheels in motion for Rodriguez’s hiring.
“I had a previous history with new Cardinals’ head coach Jonathon Gannon and their defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, who both knew me very well,” said Rodriguez, “They believed in me and thought that I could contribute to the team. I was lucky enough to get the job.”
Rodriguez ranks in the top-five among UTEP’s all-time leading tacklers with 443 stops, including 33 for losses.
The former linebacker led the Western Athletic Conference in tackles in three of his four seasons at UTEP and was named the WAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2004. He was also selected to play in the 2005 East/West All-Star Game.
As a professional, he spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans in 2005 before playing for the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders from 2006 to 2007.
Before his time with the Vikings, Rodriguez served as an assistant coach at UTEP from 2008-2014.
“I think Robert is a natural born coach,” said former UTEP coach Mike Price, who Rodriguez played for and coached under. “Since the first time he got on the field as a coach I said, ‘this kid is going to be special.’ I remember we had a summer camp and a bunch of eighth grade kids were all running around and he jumped right in, got their attention and organized them into working groups. Those kids were just immediately drawn to him.”
Price, who coached UTEP to three bowl game appearances, feels this is just the beginning for Rodriguez.
“His instinct for the game was evident right from the beginning,” Price said. “He was a great person and a great leader for us and I know he’ll do the same for the Cardinals. “I think he would make a great head coach or coordinator either in college or the pros. I don’t think it’s going to be very long before he gets an opportunity.”
The former Montwood Ram thanked a couple of coaches for putting him on the right track.
“There’s no doubt that Mike Price played a big role in my life,” Rodriguez said. “He started my coaching career (at UTEP) and gave me the biggest opportunity of my life. I also can’t forget about my old basketball coach at Montwood, Tony Harper. I still use some of his methods in my coaching style today.”
With the Cardinals at the end the NFL exhibition season, it may not be football 24/7, but it’s close.
“Every day is 100 percent football,” said Rodriguez. “You’re up early in the morning, there are staff meetings, position meetings, then we bus over to the stadium and get warmed up for our workout. After practice I’ll watch the film, grade the film, meet with players and then meet again with coaches. It’s a long day and a seven-day-a-week job but that’s what it takes to succeed in this profession.”
Rodriguez said his coaching philosophy targets the mind as much as it does the body.
“I want our guys to be intelligent, I want them to be tough, I want them to be relentless, but most of all I want them to be technically sound,” he said. “As a coach, if your group is not just productive, but dependable, you’ve done a good job.”
The Cardinals, who struggled on defense last season (second worst in the NFL, allowing 26.4 ppg), will be tested immediately playing four of their first five games against playoff teams from a year ago including the Giants, Cowboys, 49ers and Bengals.
“Those are excellent teams but to be honest we’re only focusing on week one,” Rodriguez said. “You really have to take things one week at a time in the NFL. Finishing first or last the previous year doesn’t mean a heck of a lot this year. Right now my only focus is on the first game of the season against the Washington Commanders.
Despite his busy schedule, Rodriguez takes time to make an annual visit to his hometown.
“Typically I get back to El Paso about once a year,” he said. “I have lots of family there and I try to get back whenever I can. This past summer we visited and also spent some time in Ruidoso. But every time I go back home I always stop by Kiki’s Restaurant and Chico’s Tacos. When I do that, I’m a happy man.”
No matter where Rodriguez’s NFL future takes him, he makes it a point to never forget his past.
“The city of El Paso has always been a huge supporter of me,” he said. “To this day there are so many people who come up to me and say they saw me play as a youngster and how proud they are of me. That means the world to me. Hopefully what I’m doing will be a little bit of an inspiration for kids in El Paso to keep plugging away, keep doing their best and hopefully they can see their dreams come true as well.”
