I love Christmas even more than bacon.
I love the music. I love the trees. I love the decorations. I love the atmosphere, the excitement of the little kids and a lot of the big kids. I love the smiles that are everywhere.
Most of all, I love the way most people – not all, but so many – have a little more sweetness in their souls.
My name is Ferdinand Augustine III and I am what the humans call a black Labrador.
Now I’m not really the third Ferdinand. Or even the second. I’m just me.
If we are lucky, really lucky, we come into this world with a family. And I am really lucky.
Our Dad is a funny guy. He thinks everything is funny and, if it is not, he makes it funny. Not a bad guy to be with, all and all.
Anyway, Dad just made all my names up – because he thought it was funny. But I digress. Everyone just calls me Ferdi.
Our Mom must truly be an angel. I really think she is. She is beautiful and she has the calmest voice and she is always smiling and she never says a bad word about anyone.
The oldest kid is Toby and he is 15 in people years. He is good in his heart and we always have a lot of fun together.
But my true person, my soul-to-soul person, is Sydney.
We do everything together. We run and play ball and laugh together. The wind feels so good on our faces when we are running so fast. I sleep across the foot of her bed every night.
I love and look after this whole family. But Sydney is me and I am Sydney. Our souls are intertwined.
We have a special joy at Christmas. Everything is a little more fun, a little more beautiful, a little more exciting.
We watch Christmas movies and listen to Christmas songs.
I love “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Who doesn’t?
I like the one where they leave the little boy at home. And so many more.
The whole family loves to laugh when I sing along to “Jingle Bells.”
I can’t help myself; just can’t resist that song. “Bark bark bark, bark bark bark, bark bark bark bark.”
It is all so fun.
But some time back, Christmas turned on us. It turned scary and sad – very sad. It actually began in the late summer, lingered through the fall and rained tears throughout Christmas.
CHRISTMAS 2017
Sydney was so sick.
She had something you people call cancer. I would have bitten it so hard if I could have. Sydney was trying so hard to get well. But it was so hard.
Like I mentioned, it always felt so good when the wind hit our faces on our runs. But there was no more running.
Sydney was the best basketball player in the whole world. We laughed so hard when she dribbled around our backyard court while I jumped and ran and barked.
No more.
Sydney was 10 in people years when she got sick. I was five in your years.
She had long black hair and she always had it in a long doggie-tail (some call it a pony tail; not me). But when she got sick, all her hair fell out. She was bald; so bald.
But she was still beautiful and she was still my soul. We were one and I never left her side. People visited all the time but usually we just stayed in bed. Sydney wore her Steph Curry jersey for pajamas and she lost so much weight it just hung off her. But she always wore it. Always.
Uncle Earl and Aunt Ethel visited a lot. Uncle Earl wasn’t a bad guy. He could make Sydney smile and he knew how to scratch behind my ears in just the right spot.
But Aunt Ethel was a pain in my big bony butt. She never touched me and she always walked around looking like her shoes were too tight. She always complained to our Mom about me. She thought I shouldn’t be on Sydney’s bed and she thought I should live outside in something called a dog house. Well, I thought she should live outside in an aunt house. Yeah, I said it.
I overheard her talking to Mom.
“That child is sick. She shouldn’t have an animal in her bed.”
But Mom was calm and sweet and, well, angelic: “Auntie Ethel, I know you love us and you mean well. But Ferdi is part of our family and he is truly a part of Sydney. Even the doctor said he is good for her. So that’s the end of it.”
“Well ...,” Aunt Ethel sputtered.
Mom smiled and said so sweetly, “The end.”
Christmas smells filled the house. Christmas music filtered throughout the home.
Dad came in and always made her laugh. He always encouraged us and always told Sydney she had to “stay in the fight ... stay in the fight.”
Mom was always there with the sweetest smiles and the warmest hugs. Everything always seemed better with Mom.
Toby was always there, too, and he had matching bracelets that said, “Keep coming.” He said it was an old Native American saying, something we all needed to do. Keep coming. Never quit.
Sometimes, when it was just the two of us, I would move to the top of the bed and give Sydney lick-kisses on her bald head. She always giggled and said, “Oh, Ferdi, I love you, too.”
So much of the time, though, we just laid there. I was up against her, always touching.
She kept her hand on me, making sure I was always there.
And I always was. Where else would I be?
Christmas Eve slipped in, quietly, sadly. The music played softly in the background.
“Silent night, holy night
“All is calm, all is bright”
And
“Have yourself a merry little Christmas,
“Let your heart be light,
“From now on our trouble will be out of sight.”
The Christmas tree was tall and thick and beautiful but it somehow seemed a little bit alone. Outside, the luminarias danced in the desert wind – a beautiful sight, yet, when sickness slips in, also a tad forlorn.
Sydney gently rubbed my neck, her grip so unusually weak.
“Oh, Ferdi,” she whimpered. “I’m so tired ... so tired. I just feel so sad and weak and tired.”
I snuggled a little closer and let out a little whimper. People think dogs don’t cry.
We fell into a light, restless sleep – two souls as one.
Sometime during the night, during our restless sleep, we saw the beautiful, gentle, smiling face of Santa. His eyes crinkled into the warmest and gentlest and happiest of smiles.
Santa reached down and stroked my head and then he leaned over and kissed Sydney on her bald head.
We smiled together – Sydney and I, two souls in one – and our sleep grew stronger and more peaceful and our breathing grew calm.
Finally, it really was Christmas.
And, as you know, I love Christmas even more than bacon.
CHRISTMAS 2022
The wind was happy on our faces as we ran through the backyard – giggling and laughing all the way.
It was the afternoon before Christmas and – like most days – Sydney and I were playing in the yard. She made about a million baskets as I chased the big ball and barked.
A week ago, just before the Christmas break, Sydney had scored 26 points for her high school team. I couldn’t go to the game (why, I don’t know), but Sydney told me about every basket later that night as we fell happily asleep.
It was Christmas again and I’ve already told you how much I love Christmas.
The house was filled with family and it was warm and welcoming and cozy. That dark and sad and scary and sick Christmas seemed far more than five people years ago. It was just a horrible nightmare from another time – a time when Christmas was not nearly so beautiful.
The doctors and nurses had done a wonderful job making Sydney whole and healthy again. She was laughing and loving and energetic Sydney again.
They gave me my Sydney back. They gave me my soul back.
Dad did it, too, keeping Sydney “in the fight” and bringing out the toughness in this tough little girl.
Mom, of course, was the rock. She supplied the loving hugs and that other-worldly calm that made us all believe everything would be OK. Toby was there, too – “keep coming.”
Toby and me.
And maybe, just maybe, an old guy named Santa might have helped.
Sydney talked about that night, that holy Christmas Eve night, talked about feeling Santa’s gentle touch, about how she felt a little better, a little more hopeful from that moment on.
Finally, it was time to go inside.
The house was packed, warm and wonderful and overflowing with happiness.
Ah, and I could smell that beautiful smell floating from my bowl in the corner. Bacon.
I started weaving through all our family and friends, following my nose to that beautiful, beautiful smell.
Before I could make it there, though, Aunt Ethel blocked my way. She actually bent down and stroked my back. Yes, she actually touched me.
“Hey boy,” she said softly with a smile. “You helped save my little girl and I will love you forever for that.”
Then she actually hugged me.
I could smell that lovely smell of bacon floating from my nearby bowl. But all of a sudden, it didn’t matter so much anymore.
After all ... I love Christmas even more than bacon.
