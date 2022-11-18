The El Paso community will line Montana Avenue to celebrate the 2022 Glasheen, Valles and Inderman Injury Lawyers’ Sun Bowl Parade with family and friends on Thanksgiving Day.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Ochoa Street and ends at Copia Street. An estimated crowd of 150,000 and 82 units, including floats, marching bands, dignitaries, dancers and a celebrity grand marshal will participate.
“This year’s theme will be Mardi Gras, El Paso Style,” said Joe Daubach, the Sun Bowl Association’s special events director. “When you think of Mardi Gras, you think of flashy colors, good times and festivities. It’s going to be so much fun. There will be a lot of bright and shiny objects, and we encourage everyone to wear beads and masks.”
An El Paso tradition
The Sun Bowl Parade, now in its 85th year, is the largest community event across West Texas, New Mexico and Mexico, according to the Sun Bowl Association.
“It’s one of those traditions El Paso cherishes and loves,” Daubach said. “The community comes year after year and shows up rain, snow, sleet or shine. It’s amazing.”
The first parade was organized in 1935, and its theme has been different every year since.
Wayne Thornton has walked the parade with his All-City Cheer team for 29 years.
“The parade never gets old,” Thornton said. “This year’s theme is very cool and will bring back many memories of my mom, dad and my childhood since I was born in New Orleans.”
Thornton, a former president of the Sun Bowl Association in 2005 and a longtime supporter of community events, describes the parade as the magic of El Paso.
He said one of its many high points is bonding with the community and seeing the floats for the first time.
“Once it’s over, you just want to go back and walk the other way,” he said. “That’s one thing I always do. I park my car at the beginning of the route so I can walk back after. This gives me time to reflect on how lucky I am to do what I just did. We live in a great city. We are a military town, a giving town, with people of all ethnicities and cultures. Every day is Thanksgiving in El Paso.”
Volunteers in action
Organizing a large-scale event like the Sun Bowl parade requires excellent teamwork, support and the collaboration of sponsors, service clubs, businesses and civic organizations.
“We have about 700 volunteers who help make it happen,” Daubach said. “One group in particular is The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, which brings some 600 members out to clean the route from Mesa to I-54 after the parade. Within one hour, everything is clean. You can imagine how much trash is accumulated by that many people. But they do a great job.”
The Church of Jesus Christ has coordinated the parade clean-up for over 20 years. Crews show up early with trash bags and gloves and maintain the site during and after the parade.
Jennifer Larsen, communications director, said it’s a tradition they hope to continue.
“We are always looking for ways to serve others,” Larsen said. “Anytime you do service for others, even something small like picking up trash, you feel good, and it lifts you up. Serving others also helps you forget about any problems or issues you might have. It’s also good to teach little kids about civic responsibility and compassion for others.”
Another group facilitating the Sun Bowl Parade is the National Technical Society at the Young Women’s Leadership Academy in the Ysleta Independent School District.
“We spent many weekends working on fine details like cutting out shapes, face masks and flowers, painting and doing glitter work,” said Amber Herrera, the team advisor. “Not the most glamorous job, but my students were happy to be a part of it. The experience gave them a new perspective in life.”
Herrera, also a board advisor for Sun Bowl Association, has attended the parade since she was 5 years old and is happy to create these memorable moments for her students.
“I’m a big proponent of manual labor and community service,” Herrera said. “It exposes people to something greater and fosters pride, responsibility and community involvement, an NTHS goal. My students also have become self-sufficient and independent, and I applaud them for that.”
Volunteer work begins in July and runs through Thanksgiving after the parade.
“Mr. Daubach, Mr. Lawrence and the crew who work behind the scenes are unbelievable and do great work,” Thornton said. “They’ve been the backbone of the parade for over 50 years and work tirelessly to get those floats ready.”
To catch good seats, individuals can purchase review stands at the Sun Bowl Association Office for $10. Review stands will be at 1600 Montana in front of the Emergence Health Network building.
Those who can’t make the event can watch it live on KTSM Channel 9 and at ktsm.com. The next day, they can also view its recording on the Sun Bowl Association website at www.sunbowl.org.
“You don’t want to miss out or read about it,” Thornton said. “You want to say, ‘I was there’ because it will be something you and your family will always treasure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.