It’s been six years since a major act performed in Sun Bowl Stadium.
“That was Guns N’ Roses with ZZ Top, Sept. 6, 2017,” said Gilbert Mendez, a longtime El Paso live music fan. “I always look forward to concerts at the Sun Bowl. There’s something special about stadium shows that I love. The anticipation, the crowd, the energy level and then when the lights go down and hearing 30,000 people cheer is amazing.”
Sun Bowl Stadium will be the site of two major concerts in eight days – Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Alice Cooper on Aug. 18 and Mexican Latin pop group RBD on Aug. 25.
Mendez said he has floor tickets to experience the English rock band Def Leppard, Hollywood’s Mötley Crüe and Phoenix’s Alice Cooper. He said he is passing on RBD.
Jorge Vasquez, the executive director of special events at UTEP, said this is the first time Sun Bowl Stadium has had back-to-back concerts.
“It’s unprecedented,” Vasquez said. “Producing a stadium show is a lot different than producing an arena concert. It’s a massive undertaking.”
The week-long process includes installing flooring to protect the Sun Bowl Stadium turf, building the frame for the stage and bringing in speakers, LED screens, strobe lights, smokemakers, soundboards, stage props and crowed barriers.
“This is calm before the storm,” Vasquez said. “It takes a lot of planning, a lot of logistics to have a flawless execution. That’s what people expect when they buy a ticket. Management expects the building to be flawless, so there is a lot of pressure on my staff and I right now.”
Buildout begins at 6 a.m., Aug. 13 with the installation of the stadium flooring.
Attracting the artists
Vasquez said he has been trying to bring “The World Tour” with Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard to El Paso for a few years.
The tour was announced in December 2019, and was set to take place in the summer of 2020 but was rescheduled for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour was again pushed back a few months before the first leg of the tour began in June 2022 and concluded in September 2022.
The bands completed their European dates in July and began the second leg of the North American tour on Aug. 8 in Columbus, Ohio.
“Knowing what I know about the market, and how people here love classic rock, I thought it was great package,” he said.
The El Paso show will be the final performance in the United States before the tour heads to Yokohama, Japan, on Nov. 3.
“The RBD show just fell on our lap,” Vasquez said. “I wasn’t looking for it but when it was offered to us, I couldn’t say no. I think it was Anahí (RBD singer) who said they wanted to play here. They still remember when they paralyzed the freeway when they went to WalMart to sign autographs.”
An estimated crowd of 6,000 fans flocked to the WalMart on Gateway West near Yarbrough Drive to greet the Mexican pop group in 2021.
The large crowd created a traffic snarl on I-10 during the evening rush hour. RBD, or Rebelde (Rebel), performed a sold-out show at the El Paso County Coliseum that night.
“I talked to LiveNation when we were planning the show to make sure this would work,” Vasquez said. “I told them that if we were going to do this, we had to make sure that we were smart about it. One of the ways to make it less expensive was doing the shows back-to-back so we would piggyback off production.”
The flooring and stage elements such as the cranes, generators and other heavy equipment required for the Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe show would already be in place for RBD.
“They are going to be totally different setups, but the bones are going to be the same,” Vasquez said.
Past Sun Bowl concerts
UTEP has hosted several memorable concerts at Sun Bowl Stadium including U2’s “Zoo TV Tour” in 1992, Pink Floyd’s “The Division Bell Tour” in 1994 and the Rolling Stones “Voodoo Lounge Tour” with Bryan Adams, also in 1994. The Stones also performed in 2006 with Dave Matthews Band.
“Ricky Martin in 2000 was my first concert,” said El Pasoan Nancy Baker. “I was 15 years old. And then the next year my parents took me to see NSYNC. My first two concert experiences were at the Sun Bowl. I was a kid so I thought every concert experience was going to be like this.”
Baker was also on the floor for the largest Sun Bowl Stadium concert ever, British boyband One Direction with 5 Seconds of Summer in 2014.
“That one was crazy,” she said. “My niece, Maggie, was a huge fan so I took her. That was her first concert. I remember her crying when Harry Styles walked on stage. Imagine thousands of screaming girls. It was a great night.”
More than 45,000 fans packed the stadium on that September evening, making it the most attended concert in Sun Bowl Stadium history.
“There is a unique vibe at stadium shows,” Vasquez said. “When you go to a stadium concert it’s a massive experience, everything is larger with more people, bigger screens and louder sound.”
The musicians also love performing in the Sun Bowl. “The stadium itself showcases really nicely,” he said. “When we had One Direction, they were in awe of the mountains peeking over the stadium because the stadium is carved into the mountain. It’s a unique experience for all.”
When the crowd is gone and the musicians have moved on to the next city, all that is left are the memories.
“I remember being on the floor at the One Direction show and the stadium was full, and I was like, ‘how in the world did we do this,’” Vasquez said. “When the last truck left, I was so thankful that everything had gone so well. We were so relieved. When everything is said and done and when things have gone well, it’s the biggest high you can experience. The sense of accomplishment you get is unparalleled. I cannot compare it to anything else.”
But there is no rest for the weary as Vasquez and the special events crew must prepare the stadium for the UTEP football home opener agianst Incarnate Word, eight days later, Sept. 2.
Email El Paso Inc. features editor Victor R. Martinez at vmartinez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4442 ext. 134.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.