On a 100-degree June morning, Stan Stack prepares to open the Headstand.
It’s a morning ritual he has performed almost every day for nearly 50 years.
The Headstand, a beloved rock ‘n’ roll department store of sorts, has been a cornerstone for fans of vinyl records, vintage rock clothing and smoking accessories for decades.
Sometime in the next few weeks, all that will be left of the Northeast shop will be the memories of the people, the cassette tapes, and rows of racks filled with punk, glam, hardcore or thrash records.
Stack is calling it a career and closing the 47-year-old institution.
“I consider myself a beneficiary of what’s thought of as the American dream,” Stack said. “I started with almost nothing, and with a lot of support from people who were interested in what I was trying to do, they helped grow the business.”
The Headstand’s origin is as humble as Stack is himself.
When another shop called The Joint Boutique went out of business in 1975, Stock and his future wife Mary discussed the idea of starting their own business.
With $600, his life savings, he rented a hole in the wall with no electricity, no running water and no gas.
“On the first day, I sold nothing,” Stack said. “Eventually, I hand-painted signs and put them on Dyer Street. Neighbors started coming over and things started going. I built the first two wooden display cases out of wood I found in the alley.”
The original Headstand opened on June 5, 1975.
About 15 years later, Stack moved the Headstand to its current location at 4409 Dyer – at the corner of Dyer and Polk streets.
“It was unlike any other retail environment I had ever worked in,” said Lilia Arellano, who worked at the Headstand for four years. “I worked as a district manager for AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon but I always preferred the Headstand. It was comfortable in the sense that it felt like family. It felt like a unit.”
Arellano said Stack always stressed customer service.
“Stan was always talking to people and showing interest in them,” she said. “We created a comfortable environment that felt like family. Stan really carried the energy of El Paso of having that interaction and making it feel like home.”
Over the years, the Headstand has seen its share of characters.
One of those was Fritz “Simon” Zimmerle, a staple of nearly every high-profile rock concerts in El Paso for the past 50 years.
“Simon first started coming in sometime in the late ’70s,” Stack said of the Headstand’s most frequent visitor. “Simon fit in a special group of people that stood out.”
Zimmerle, with his jacket-throwing, air-guitar-playing gestures, became famous for his antics throughout the Southwest.
He passed away in November of 2016. A photo of him, shirtless and holding the smashed body of Paul Stanley’s guitar from a 2000 Kiss concert at the Pan American Center, remains on the walls of the Headstand.
Stack said the secret to the shop’s longevity was a sense of practicality, both in customer service and operations.
“We’ve had burglaries, we’ve had fires and we’ve had other things that were difficult to get through,” he said. “Usually, small businesses lack the financial backing to continue when income levels fluctuate. I learned early on that you have to live within your means, and even below your means, just to survive.”
To meet some of those financial obligations, Stack said he doesn’t eat much, and he continues to drive his 25-year-old Blue Nissan truck that has become part of the store’s iconography.
Stack said the economic pressure exerted by the pandemic, combined with a sense of mortality after losing a family member, has made him rethink the number of years ahead of him. This, in part, led him to decide to close the shop.
He plans on spending time hiking, gardening and doing photography.
As Stack continued to prepare for the store’s opening, he loaded the CD player with the sounds of Charles Mingus, The Black Keys and others.
The smell of burning Nag Champa incense filled the air - a distinct smell of comfort, security, and rock ‘n’ roll.
Before opening the doors, Stack stopped and wondered aloud - “Are you what you want to be in life?”
After a brief pause, he said, “Realizing my own mortality and realizing that the small number of years that I have ahead of me, I wonder how my time could be filled with other things. I’m about to find out.”
