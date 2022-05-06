Sun City Kitty Cafe – a coffee shop that connects patrons with kittens that are up for adoption – held its grand opening at Sunland Park Mall on Sunday, May 1.
Owners Sarah Walker, Kristyn Ingram and Megan Oslund were handed the “big scissors” by the El Paso Chamber to cut the ribbon on their new venture.
There are eight kittens on site, but customers may only see four or five because the priority is to make the kittens feel comfortable, the owners said.
“To the thousands of people that visited the mall today, thank you,” the Sun City Kitty Committee posted on Facebook Sunday. “We are so humbled by the response and feel so lucky to operate in this city.”
The Sun City Kitty Café is on the second floor of Sunland Park Mall, 750 Sunland Park. They’re open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Information: suncitykitty.com or
@suncitykkityep on Facebook.
See more photos at elpasoinc.com.
