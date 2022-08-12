If you look at the current National Football League training camp rosters, you will find six former UTEP players.
The players include Aaron Jones (Green Bay Packers), Will Hernandez (Arizona Cardinals), Greg Long (Arizona Cardinals), Nik Needham (Miami Dolphins), Roy Robertson-Harris (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Eric Tomlinson (Denver Broncos).
Just one week into fall practice, multiple NFL scouts have stopped by Glory Field to take a closer look at several members of this year’s UTEP football team.
Here is a list of current Miners who have the best chance to play on Sundays:
- Praise Amaewhule, 6-foot-3, 245-pound defensive end. He could be the best NFL prospect on the team. He has been a mainstay in the UTEP starting lineup since 2019. Last season, he led the Miners with 13 tackles for losses, 10 quarterback hurries, and three forced fumbles. He earned first-team All-Conference USA. He is one half of “Shake and Bake” along with 6-foot-1, 240-pound senior defensive end Jadrian Taylor.
- Keenan Stewart, 6-foot-2, 305-pound defensive tackle. He arrived at UTEP in 2020 from Iowa Western Community College. It did not take long for him to adjust to Division 1 football. He started in all but one game over the past two seasons. He has totaled 69 tackles, 14 for a loss. Along with fellow defensive tackle Kelton Moss, Stewart helps anchor one of the most talented defensive lines at UTEP.
- Breon Hayward, 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker. The biggest question is when will the NCAA grant Hayward a final year of eligibility? The former Marshall transfer finished Second Team All-C-USA in 2021. He led the Miners with 108 tackles in 13 starts. He was also a major disrupter on defense with 7.5 tackles for losses, 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, four quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.
- Elijah Klein, 6-foot-5, 295-pound offensive lineman. Klein started four games as a true freshman in 2018 before redshirting. Since then, he has been a fixture at right guard on the Miners O-Line. Klein was named Honorable Mention All-CUSA last season, and he was named to the 2022 Preseason Watch List.
- Andrew Meyer, 6-foot-5, 295-pound offensive lineman. Like Klein, he started in all UTEP’s 20 games over the past two seasons at center. Meyer was recognized as an Honorable Mention All-Conference USA each of the past two seasons.
- Deion Hankins, 6-foot, 215-pound running back. The former Parkland High School standout burst on to the scene in 2020. He was nicknamed “Tankins” for the way he ran through opposing defenses. Hankins led UTEP in rushing that season with 121 carries for 592 yards and nine touchdowns. Both yards gained and touchdowns were freshmen records. Injuries slowed him down in 2021, but he still gained 458 yards with six touchdowns. He also developed a reputation with his legendry workouts in the weight room. If Hankins can stay healthy in 2022, he should have a monster year even if he shares the backfield with Ronald Awatt. He also has the size and physical ability to play on Sundays.
- Gavin Hardison, 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback. The Hobbs native will enter his third season as starting quarterback. Everyone knows the signal caller has a cannon for an arm. The biggest question surrounding Gavin’s pro football future will be improving his accuracy and eliminating mistakes. Hardison traded in his No. 12 jersey for No. 2 in honor of Luke Laufenberg. With that jersey number comes great responsibility, and he has already heard from Dallas Cowboys legends such as Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and Jason Garrett. All three, along with Babe Laufenberg, are helping mentor the junior quarterback. If Hardison can take the next step in his development this season, he could be in great position to play in the NFL.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
