What a difference a month can make.
After starting off the 2022 season with just one win in their first five matches, El Paso Locomotive FC is on a roll. The club has now won three matches in a row and suddenly catapulted up the table in the United Soccer League’s Western Conference.
Forward Lucho Solignac has been named the USL Player of the Week, and the league’s Team of the Week included a record five Locomotive FC players.
How did the team turn their season around so quickly? If you ask head coach and technical director John Hutchinson, the key was getting his squad back the way he intended.
Over the course of the first month of the season, five players on his roster had joined their respective national teams. Other members of the squad were not in game shape when the season began due to their late arrival with the club. The result was a shaky defense and an offense that had not produced to the level of coach Hutch’s expectations.
For fans that had been used to watching a club that prided itself on defense, many started pushing the panic button.
As the roster began to return to full capacity, Locomotive FC’s defense started tightening up. The team has allowed just four goals over their last six matches. Veteran USL goalkeeper Evan Newton has found his comfort zone with his new club. Last Saturday, May 7, he made his 500th career league save and recorded his 52nd career clean sheet (shutout). Newton is the all-time USL record holder for both statistical categories.
Offensively, coach Hutch has taken a club that traditionally had to work hard for all its goals and transformed it into a high-powered attacking team. El Paso has scored 24 goals this season, to lead the league. They are also third in the USL for shots taken, and they lead the league in both total passes and passing accuracy.
Solignac, the veteran forward, is benefitting from the new style of offense in the biggest way. He has scored five goals this season to lead the club, including three shots in the net over his last two matches.
Diego Luna has also come on strong during the winning streak, including a goal and an assist against LA Galaxy II. Dylan Mares is second on the team with five goals scored this season, and he is tied for the lead with three assists.
Solignac, Luna, Mares and Aaron Gomez are all having big offensive seasons and that should keep El Paso climbing in the standings as they push towards the top spot in the Western Conference.
My biggest takeaway from the first 10 matches of 2022 is that the USL season is a marathon and not a sprint. Even though the final results of the first five matches did not end up the way Locomotive FC supporters had hoped, the club is now at full strength, and their performance on the pitch has been exactly what coach Hutch expected from them all along.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
