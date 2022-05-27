In 2019, Luke Laufenberg died of cancer at the age of just 21. The son of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg had just recovered from his first bout with cancer and joined the UTEP football team as a tight end that spring. After practicing with the Miners for a few weeks, Laufenberg did not feel right, and he returned home for further tests. That is when he found out that his cancer had returned. A few months later, he passed away.
Since that August day, Babe, his wife Joan and son Joe Willie have dedicated their lives to Luke. Babe created the hashtag #LiveLikeLuke, and he has posted many photos of his youngest son during different stages of his life.
They also formed a special connection to UTEP, since El Paso was the last place that Luke was actively playing college football. Miners head coach Dana Dimel presented a weekly award to a player on his team that exemplified the “fight” shown by Luke. He also kept his memory alive by giving Luke’s No. 2 jersey to receiver Justin Garrett. For two seasons, UTEP’s popular receiver wore the jersey with the Laufenberg name on the back.
Babe formed the Luke Laufenberg FIGHT scholarship at UTEP and began raising money for a special smoothie station that would be built at the Larry K. Durham Center. The Luke Laufenberg FIGHT Nutrition Station provided protein shakes to all Miner football players after each practice.
The reason Babe wanted to refuel the UTEP football players goes back to Luke’s playing days at Texas A&M. When he walked on with the Aggies following high school, Luke would tell his dad that he was most excited for the protein shakes after every A&M practice. It did not matter that football players on the Aggies could eat steak cooked to order every day or enjoy other delicacies. Laufenberg raved about the shakes, which is why Babe thought it would be a perfect tribute to his son.
Last July, the Laufenberg family organized an annual coffee event in Dallas to help raise money for the UTEP scholarship fund. #LiveLikeLuke Coffee was held at Al Biernat’s Steakhouse, and it was a huge hit. Sports celebrities like Dirk Nowitzki, Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, and many others attended the event.
“The fact that the money being raised is going toward that (nutrition station) at UTEP is really pretty special too,” Aikman said at the inaugural coffee fundraiser. “For a guy who was there just a short time and didn’t play for them, yet his impact was tremendous.”
The second #LiveLikeLuke Coffee was held last week, and UTEP head coach Dana Dimel along with starting quarterback Gavin Hardison attended the Dallas fundraiser.
“I’m awestruck about how much everyone cares about Babe, Luke, Joe Willie and Joan,” Dimel said. “It really tells how much they care about the family and the kind of legacy that Luke has left on all of us.”
Hardison will be wearing Laufenberg’s No. 2 jersey during the 2022 season, and he has already been in regular contact with both Staubach and Aikman who want to mentor the Miners quarterback.
The two coffee fundraisers have raised more than $100,000 for the Luke Laufenberg UTEP FIGHT scholarship. If you would like to donate, visit GivingTo.utep.edu/LukeLaufenbergFight
