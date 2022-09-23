Last Sunday night, Aaron Jones added another chapter to his terrific NFL career.
The Green Bay Packers star rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown and he added another 38 receiving yards and another score to help the team to a 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears.
Since he was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, the former UTEP all-time leading rusher has dominated NFL defenders the same way he did against Conference USA opponents while starring for the Miners.
Now in his sixth season with the Packers, Jones has amassed 5,8578 yards – 4,344 rushing and 1,513 receiving – and 55 touchdowns.
It seems crazy that the El Pasoan is in the discussion for the greatest running back in Green Bay franchise history, but not when you take a closer look at all the team’s star rushers.
To put Showtyme’s pro career into perspective, here are six other Packers’ legends who are mentioned for the club’s best all time running back.
• Ahman Green – Played eight seasons with Green Bay over a 10-year span in the 2000s. He had six 1,000-yard seasons and finished with 8,322 yards and 54 rushing touchdowns (68 total TDs) as a Packer. Green averaged 4.5 yards per carry and he holds five Packers franchise records including all-time rushing yards and most rushing yards at Lambeau Field. He was a four-time Pro Bowler from 2001-2004 and he is in the Packers Hall of Fame.
• Jim Taylor – Prior to Green, this Green Bay legend owned the franchise’s career rushing record with 8,207 yards from 1958 to 1966. He also scored 81 rushing touchdowns (91 total TDs), which is still a Packers record. Taylor starred for Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi and won four NFL championships and also the first-ever Super Bowl while being invited to five straight Pro Bowls. He is in the Packers Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
• John Brockington – Played for the Packers from 1971 to 1977. He racked up 5,024 rushing yards and 29 scores. Unlike Taylor and Green, Brockington played on some of the worst teams of the decade (the 1972 Packers won the NFC Central Division). The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year used sheer brute force to run over tacklers and developed a reputation as a bulldozer. Brockington had three Pro Bowl appearances from 1971-1973 and like Green and Taylor, he is in the Packers Hall of Fame.
• Dorsey Levens and Ryan Grant – These two running backs put up similar numbers during their careers in Green Bay. Grant (2007-2012) rushed for 4,143 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns, while Levens (1994-2001) totaled 3,937 rushing yards and 28 rushing scores. Levens was on the Packers Super Bowl XXXI championship team and is in the Packers Hall of Fame, while Grant is on Green Bay’s Super Bowl XLV winning club.
• Paul Hornung – Played alongside Taylor for Coach Lombardi’s Packers from 1957 to 1966. Unlike Taylor, Hornung’s rushing total was 3,711 yards, but he did have 50 touchdowns on the ground. He was also on the 1960s All Decade Team, twice was named to the Pro Bowl, and he was the 1961 NFL MVP. Hornung is in the College Football Hall of Fame, the Packers Hall of Fame, and Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Other notable names such as Eddie Lacy (2013-2016) and Edgar Bennett (1992-1996) also starred for the Packers.
Unlike his predecessors, Jones has the highest average yard per carry at 5.2. Green and Taylor are both next at 4.5.
Jones also has only committed eight fumbles in his time with the Packers.
In comparison, Green (34), Taylor (33), Brockington (23), and Hornung (22) had a much tougher time protecting the football.
There is a ton of football left to play this season and it will be fun to see where Jones ends up when his time in Green Bay comes to a close.
