What a ride the past four years has been for Ivan Melendez.
The former Coronado High School All City baseball player is now one of the best college players in Division 1. Last weekend, he hit his 29th home run of the season for the Texas Longhorns, breaking the previous record of 28.
He was also named Big 12 Player of the Year, is a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and was named College Baseball Player of the Year (The Dick Howser Trophy) on Thursday.
Despite all of these accolades, the redshirt junior now has his sights on the NCAA Tournament and College World Series.
Melendez was always a power hitter, but he blossomed at Odessa College before his time in Austin. As a freshman, he hit .411 with 17 home runs and 70 RBIs.
His sophomore season was cut short due to COVID, but Melendez had major interest from Big 12 schools. He chose the Longhorns over Texas Tech, Nebraska and Oklahoma State.
In 2021, the man known as the Hispanic Titanic hit .319 with 13 home runs and 51 RBIs. However, he spent much of his redshirt sophomore season as a designated hitter for the University of Texas. He was still selected by the Miami Marlins in the 16th round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft.
Melendez wanted to stay in Austin and return to the Longhorns rather than turn pro. However, he also wanted to play the field rather than just be labeled as a designated hitter.
This season has been a dream for the El Pasoan. Melendez ranks eighth nationally in batting average, is tied for the lead in home runs, and is second in RBIs. He also leads Division 1 college baseball in slugging, and he is fourth in on-base percentage. He still has a chance to win the Triple Crown if opposing pitchers will throw to him in the NCAA Tournament.
Despite his dream of playing Major League Baseball, Melendez is focused on the College World Series. Texas advanced to the Final Four last year before they were knocked out by the eventual champion, Mississippi State.
Melendez became a legend last season when he hit the go-ahead three-run home run in the ninth inning to beat the Bulldogs 8-5. Mississippi State came back the next day and narrowly edged the Longhorns 4-3 to eliminate Texas from the College World Series. You know that Melendez and the Horns want another shot at winning a national title.
The 2022 MLB Draft is scheduled for July 17-19 in Los Angeles. Many online sites have him projected anywhere from a third to a fifth-round choice. Regardless of where he ends up in a few months, Melendez is a Texas Longhorn legend and his mammoth home runs will be talked about for years to come.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
