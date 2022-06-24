This week, a College World Series champion will be crowned in Omaha, Nebraska.
For El Pasoan Ivan Melendez and the Texas Longhorns, any dreams of a national championship came to an end after losses to Notre Dame and Texas A&M.
Melendez ended his historic 2022 season with 32 home runs. He will continue to collect awards while he waits to hear his name called at the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft next month.
While eight teams battled for the collegiate national championship, a popular discussion this time of year is why UTEP does not have a baseball team.
It has been more than 35 years since the Miners played their last home game at Dudley Field. Despite the large community interest in bringing back college baseball, the reason UTEP does not field a team is mainly due to Title IX.
Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits discrimination based on sex in education programs receiving federal financial assistance. Athletics are considered an integral part of an institution’s education program and are therefore covered by this law.
In a nutshell, Title IX is gender equity proportionality based upon the percentages of full-time undergraduate students
For example, UTEP’s enrollment figures for the 2020-21 school year were 24,879 students with a gender distribution of 10,972 male and 13,907 female. That means 55.9% of the student body are female and 44.1% male.
This percentage is how UTEP is measured for Title IX.
If the Miners had 300 total student athletes, they would need at least 168 female athletes to be in compliance with Title IX.
That is not the case.
The ratio of scholarship athletes is closer to 60% male and 40% female. That means UTEP would have to add 55 new participation opportunities for women to become compliant with Title IX.
It also explains why the school recently added a women’s beach volleyball program rather than bringing back baseball.
Another thing to consider is the number of scholarships offered by the football program. Each Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) program is allotted 85 total scholarships.
From a Title IX perspective, when 85 scholarships are doled out to one men’s program, that means more women’s sports are needed to meet the 85 scholarships threshold.
Every college or university varies when it comes to the gender distribution of its student body.
At Louisiana Tech, males make up 52% of the total student population which means their athletic program can have more male student athletes than female and still be in compliance with Title IX.
So the questions remains: will UTEP ever be able to bring back baseball?
In the short term, probably not.
However, if the Miners can build a consistent winner in football and men’s basketball and start generating millions in revenue each athletic season, they could afford to add a sport such as women’s swimming and diving.
That could add enough female scholarships to make UTEP Title IX compliant.
It could also pave the way for the return of baseball.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted "Sportstalk" from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso.
