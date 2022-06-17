Robinson Cano’s journey back to Major League Baseball has brought him to El Paso.
The eight-time All Star, who has spent 17 years in the big leagues – winning a World Series in 2009 with the New York Yankees - signed a Minor League contract and was assigned to the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas on June 10.
The past two years has not been easy for the 39-year-old second baseman.
Cano missed the 2021 season due to a second violation of MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy and was released by the New York Mets earlier this season after hitting .195 in 12 games.
Because his contract runs through the 2023 season, any team could pick him up for the prorated league minimum, with the Mets covering most his remaining salary.
The San Diego Padres signed him, but things did not get any better. Cano batted .091 in 12 games and released him. Cano, determined to get back to the Majors, elected to sign a Minor League contract and report to El Paso.
Cano made his El Paso debut on June 11 wearing a SpongeBob SquarePants jersey. In his first two games with the Chihuahuas, he has three hits and three RBI’s.
That is the production the Padres are hoping to see from Cano.
If he can return to form with the Chihuahuas, he will be in perfect position to return to San Diego.
It can be done.
Nomar Mazara, a 27-year old outfielder, was in a similar situation as Cano.
In Mazara’s first three Major League seasons with the Texas Rangers he hit 20 home runs but his production fell off in 2020 and 2021 when he joined the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers.
This season, San Diego took a chance on Mazara and sent him to El Paso. In 35 games with the Chihuahuas, the right fielder batted .367 and reached base in every game he played. The Padres moved him up and now he is batting .333 in nine games.
The Padres are hoping Cano can rediscover his stroke with the Chihuahuas.
Prior to his PED suspension, he hit .316 with the Mets in 2020, including a .352 on base percentage and a .544 slugging percentage.
San Diego has lacked a productive designated hitter all season, so the opening is there for Cano.
As for his SpongeBob SquarePants jersey, it sold for more than $600.
Proceeds from all of the SpongeBob jersey sales benefitted the El Paso Center for Children via the Chihuahuas Foundation.
___
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.