The 2022 Americas High School softball team made history on June 3 becoming the first team from that school to reach a state semifinal game.
The Trailblazers lost in the Class 6A UIL State Softball Tournament, 7-5, against San Antonio O’Connor, ending its season at 33-7.
O’Connor would win the state championship the next day, beating Mansfield Lake Ridge, 7-6.
Americas, led by head coach Roxanne Luna, was the first El Paso softball team to make the Final Four in 28 years when Bel Air’s 1994 team defeated Tomball, 3-2, in the state semifinals and lost 5-0 to Angleton in the state championship game.
Americas’ run to a Region 1-6A championship and eventual state Final Four appearance is proof that El Paso high school athletes can compete with the state’s elite.
Past state-championship runs include the 2014 Canutillo football team’s final four appearance and the 2009 Socorro state championship.
In 2009, the Socorro Bulldogs became the first El Paso-area team to win the state baseball championship since the 1949 Bowie Bears. They dominated the Class 5A championship against the Lufkin Panthers and won, 12-7.
The 2014 Canutillo Eagles football team became the first El Paso team to advance past the third round of the Class 5A UIL state football playoffs. During that magical season, Canutillo was perfect in District 1-5A, defeated Ysleta 63–28 in the bi-district round, beat San Angelo Lake View 27–10 in the area round, defeated Azle 17-10 in the regional semifinal and outlasted Everman 17–14 in the Region 1-5A final before losing to Ennis 41–13 in the Class 5A state semifinals.
El Paso has seen much of its team sports success at the state level in cross country, soccer and wrestling.
Under head coach Cesar Morales, the San Elizario Eagles have won six Class 4A cross country state titles since 2014, including back-to-back in 2020 and 2021.
Eastwood also won back-to-back Class 5A state championships in 2018 and 2019 under Mike McLain.
San Elizario soccer, under the guidance of coach Max Sappenfield, has won three Class 4A state titles in 2015, 2018, and 2019.
Prior to that, Bruce Reichman led the Del Valle boys to two Class 5A state championships in 2005 and 2008 and state runner-up in 2013.
In 1996, the Coronado T-Birds soccer team, coached by Victor Vargas, finished its unbeaten season defeating defending state champion Plano 3-2.
On the basketball court, not since the 1976 Eastwood Troopers has a team from El Paso won a state title. Bobby Lesley was the coach of that team that included Tim Crenshaw, Jim Bowden and Gilbert Shepherd.
Three teams have advanced to the Final Four including Clint in 1992, Riverside in 1995 and Andress in 2915.
David Moore was the head coach at Clint and the late Jim Forbes coached Riverside and Andress to the Final Four. In 2014, Forbes also had Andress in the Elite Eight.
Wrestling has also been a very successful sport for El Paso athletes.
The UIL did not recognize state wrestling championship individuals or teams until 1998, but the Sun City had a pair of state championships prior to that.
Ben Avalos and David Boatwright guided Eastwood to a pair of Texas High School Coaches Association state titles in 1985 and 1995 and from 1975 to 1982, Burges was dominant in state competition under head coach Rick Ortega.
The Hanks girls won six consecutive state titles (2014 – 2019) under legendary coach Anthony Carter and Eastwood’s girls won a state title in 2020.
These accomplishments are examples of how successful team sports can be despite the large number of high schools in the city.
Given the quality of high school coaching combined with the new training facilities that now exist in the area, there is no reason why El Paso athletes cannot continue to make strides in state playoff competition each year.
