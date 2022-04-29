Kappy's Corner: 6 Miners eligible for NFL draft. Will they get called?

The 2022 NFL Draft is being held this weekend in Las Vegas.
As the best college football talent waits to hear their names called by one of 32 NFL teams, UTEP has six players hoping to make an NFL roster.
Running back Quadraiz Wadley, receiver Justin Garrett, offensive linemen Bobby DeHaro and Darta Lee, cornerback Walter Neil Jr., and safety Dy’vonne Inyang are eligible for the NFL draft.
While these former Miners could be late round draft picks on Saturday, April 30, it’s much more likely that they will sign free agent contracts. The biggest advantage to that is they can choose for which team they want to play.
Nik Needham is the perfect example of a player who made the most of such an opportunity.
The former UTEP defensive back signed a free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins in May 2019. He went to rookie mini-camp and immediately impressed the Dolphins coaches and management.
Needham earned a shot at fall training camp and made the team’s practice squad. Six weeks later, he was signed to Miami’s active roster. Needham has started in five games for each of the last two seasons with the Dolphins.
In 17 games with Miami in 2021, he had 59 tackles (48 solo), one sack, a pair of interceptions, five passes defensed and one fumble recovery. To top it off, one of his interceptions was returned for a touchdown against New Orleans.
Needham is now one of the Dolphins best young defensive backs. Not bad for a former Miner who did not hear his name called in the 2019 NFL Draft despite being graded as a middle to late round pick.
Although 13 Miners were selected in the NFL Draft during the 2000s, only two former UTEP players have been drafted since 2008.
Those players are Aaron Jones (5th round 2017 by Green Bay) and Will Hernandez (2nd round 2018 by New York Giants).
Jones is in the second year of his four-year $50 million contract with the Packers.
Meanwhile, Hernandez spent his first four seasons as a fixture on the Giants offensive line, but recently signed a free-agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals.
The new one-year deal will be a homecoming of sorts for Hernandez, whose offensive line coach is former UTEP coach Sean Kugler.
Kugler recruited Hernandez out of Chaparral High School in Las Vegas.
In four years with the Miners, Hernandez went from a zero-star high school prospect to a high second round NFL draft pick. Now the two reunite with the Cardinals.
Kugler is also known to be one of the best offensive line coaches in professional football so it would not be surprising if Hernandez becomes one of the team’s most valuable starters at right guard in 2022.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@ krod.com.
