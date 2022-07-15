Inside his editing world: Sam Goldfien wins an Emmy for 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Sam Goldfien now has television’s highest honor attached to his name, still the El Pasoan turned Hollywood editor does not feel like a superstar. Instead, he prefers the term “storyteller.”
“As editors, we use what we can – music, sound effects and camera angles – to tell the best story possible,” Goldfien said. “We’re storytellers in our own right.”
On June 18 at the Pasadena Convention Center in Southern California, the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards had its creative arts and lifestyle ceremony.
Goldfien, a first-time nominee, earned an Emmy for Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” his first award in television.
He was recognized alongside Justin Curran, Stas Lipovetskiy, Kliff Svatos and Casey O’Brien, fellow members of the popular talk show’s editing crew.
“It feels really awesome to be recognized for all the hard work that I’ve done throughout the years, especially with the crew that I have,” Goldfien said. “Everybody is so great, and Kelly Clarkson is so genuinely nice. We have the best work environment and I think that comes through in the show.”
Although Goldfien has accomplished a feat many dream of, he remains humble and grateful.
“People say that I’ve made it. While that’s nice to hear, I don’t feel that way,” Goldfien said. “I thought maybe I would once I got to this level of working at a major studio on a major TV show, winning a major award. But I just feel normal.”
He has edited for “The Kelly Clarkson Show” since its first episode aired in 2019, an experience he describes as unlike any other in his long career.
The size of his edit bay, a designated soundproof room with computers, monitors and other editing equipment, serves as a tangible reminder for Goldfien of the milestones he has reached.
“Usually, my edit bay is the size of a closet, but now I’m working at Universal Studios where I have a huge edit bay the size of my living room in my one-bedroom apartment,” he said. “I have all the bells and whistles I need, which makes for a better show.”
The Emmy winner’s credits include “Fashion Police” with the late Joan Rivers, Nickelodeon’s “Paradise Run,” “Mancave” on BET, the feature film “Bobby Khan’s Ticket to Hollywood,” and several other TV and film projects.
His days of couch surfing in San Francisco after graduating from the University of Texas at Austin in 2003 remain palpable.
Goldfien’s first gig was working as a logger for Edelman Productions, noting down every action caught on footage for producers so that edits could be made. Assigned the night shift, he met the assistant editors who clocked in at 10 p.m. They later taught him the editing ropes.
Learning from them led him to pursue editing full-time, somewhat of a career surprise for Goldfien.
“I thought I was going to be either a cameraman, director, or a producer once I got to college because I liked the filming part. I liked guiding people on how to use the camera,” he said.
From filming his friends skateboarding on his dad’s video camera back in middle school, to enrolling in the audio/visual journalism class at J.M. Hanks High School in El Paso, Goldfien has been drawn to the screen for decades.
He was raised an only child by parents with no entertainment background. His mother René Goldfien was president of El Paso Winnelson before transitioning to outside sales at the company. Meanwhile, Max Goldfien, his father, works as a contractor.
“My parents have always been very supportive of everything I have done. I think that’s one of the reasons why I have succeeded,” Goldfien said. “A lot of people don’t know what they want to do, and by the time they realize what it is, it feels like it’s too late when it’s really not. I always had the same ambitions, so I managed to achieve them.”
René Goldfien said her son’s Emmy is well deserved.
“He’s worked really hard, and he loves what he does,” she said. “He is such a genuinely, all-around good guy. We are so proud of his accomplishments and can’t wait to see what he does next.”
Outside of work, Goldfien spends his time in Los Angeles with his Brazilian wife of two years, Dayane, and their two cats Fiona and Leia.
When asked about his hometown, he said he missed living in a city that is accessible and his family in the borderland. He has also kept a soft spot for Whataburger and late nights at Chico’s Tacos.
“In-N-Out Burger is what they have here and it’s not anything compared to Whataburger,” he said.
His entertainment of choice is either fast paced streaming shows or TikTok, the latest social media app to erupt with its bite-sized videos. It’s popularity and impact can be felt even in the TV and film industries, Goldfien said.
“Now everybody thinks they’re an editor. Everybody can edit on TikTok or all these other user-friendly platforms,” he said. “They’re not at an expert level of course, but there are a lot of people who aren’t professionals that are applying to the same jobs that I am.”
Goldfien said his personal highlight was editing Sho Madjozi’s performance of “John Cena” on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The South African singer was surprised halfway through her song by John Cena himself.
“It was the best moment seeing her smile,” he said.
For Goldfien, what began as a childhood passion will never lose its deep sense of fulfillment.
“What I’ve always enjoyed the most is watching people’s reactions to what I’ve edited,” he said. “That’s always the best part – seeing people experience an emotion, especially when it’s the emotion I want them to feel.”
Email El Paso Inc. digital editor Amaris Richardson at amaris@elpasoinc.com.
